DP World Hosts President of Chile at Jebel Ali Port

DP World aims to elevate cooperation for economic growth with key partner Chile in its global network

Dubai, UAE, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World hosted a high-level delegation from Chile, led by His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, President of the Republic of Chile, at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai.

The visit follows the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Chile. The landmark agreement aims to deepen economic collaboration by eliminating or reducing customs duties and facilitating investment and joint ventures, thereby significantly boosting bilateral trade.

During the visit, DP World showcased its state-of-the-art facilities, innovative logistics solutions, and commitment to sustainability. The delegation received a detailed overview of DP World's global network and its ambitions to lead the future of world trade.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, stated, "We are delighted to welcome His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font and the Chilean delegation to Jebel Ali Port. This visit marks a significant step in strengthening our bilateral trade relations and exploring new avenues for collaboration. Chile is a key partner in our global network, and we look forward to enhancing our cooperation to drive economic growth and innovation.

"Enabling trade and growing GDP in the countries we operate is a strategic priority for us. Our success in Dubai, where Jebel Ali contributes a significant share of the emirate’s GDP, is a model we aim to replicate. We envision bringing the powerful synergy between our ports, terminals, free trade zones, and logistics services, proven in Dubai, to benefit Chile as well. We are committed to investing in Chile for the long-term and supporting Chile's economic expansion for mutual benefit."

His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, President of the Republic of Chile, expressed his admiration for DP World's advanced infrastructure and operational excellence, highlighting the potential for increased bilateral trade and investment between Chile and the UAE. He stated, "We are impressed by the scale and efficiency of DP World's operations in Dubai. The insights gained during this visit are invaluable as we look to enhance our own trade and logistics infrastructure in Chile. DP World's commitment to innovation and sustainable practices aligns perfectly with our vision for Chile's economic future. We welcome DP World's continued investment and support in driving our mutual economic growth and development."

DP World began its operations in Chile in 2019 with the acquisition of two port facilities at Lirquén and San Antonio. Since then, the company has continued to build on its existing presence, with ambitions to increase trade volumes for Chile.

The visit concluded with discussions on future collaborations, particularly in logistics, technology, and sustainable development, aligning with DP World's vision of creating a smarter, more efficient global trade network.

