Veteran CIO John Matelski Joins Center for Digital Government

Information technology and security executive brings more than thirty years of experience to new position

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Matelski, chief information officer of DeKalb County, Georgia since 2012, has been named Executive Director of e.Republic ’s Center for Digital Government Matelski previously served in the public sector as the chief information officer/IT director for Gwinnet County, Georgia as well as the chief security officer/deputy chief information officer for the city of Orlando, Florida.“The Center for Digital Government is excited to have John join our team,” said Teri Takai, Senior Vice President, Center for Digital Government. “John has consistently led DeKalb County to be one of the top 10 Digital Counties in the nation. His leadership and collaboration with counties and with technology partners will provide CDG with valuable insights and direction.”During Matelski’s tenure, DeKalb County was recognized as a Digital County Survey winner eight consecutive years in a row by the Center for Digital Government in partnership with the National Association of Counties. The survey identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services; provide data analytics to allow decisions based on performance and outcomes; enhance cyber security and apply innovative and emerging technologies to county priorities.In his new role, Matelski will manage Digital Communities—a program giving industry partners a platform to reinforce their market commitment and strengthen relationships with local government leaders.About the Center for Digital Government:The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government. CDG provides public- and private-sector leaders with decision support and actionable insight to help drive 21st-century government. CDG is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s largest data, media and events company for state and local government and education.