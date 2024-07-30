Submit Release
WTO issues 2024 Annual Report

In an opening message, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says:

“As it marks its 30th anniversary this year, the WTO has continued to enable members to use trade as a means to improve living standards, create better jobs and promote sustainable development.

“Despite trade tensions, political uncertainty, and shocks like COVID-19, world trade has been remarkably resilient in recent years. The value of total goods and commercial services trade in 2023, at US$ 30.4 trillion, was close to record highs.

“The future of trade is services, digital, green — and it must be inclusive. This Annual Report describes how, over the course of 2023 and through to our 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi in February 2024, the WTO and its members moved forward on all these fronts, helping build the enabling environment for trade's evolution in the years ahead.”

The DG's full message is available here.

The Report begins with a summary of the WTO's activities over the past year, focusing on the 13th Ministerial Conference and WTO work in addressing the challenges and opportunities facing global trade. This is followed by more detailed accounts of the WTO's various areas of activity.

The French and Spanish editions will be published in September.

