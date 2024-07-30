Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,021 in the last 365 days.

Lung Disease is Focus of New NIH Grant

Investigators will study neutrophils’ role in lung disease

A new $12 million National Institutes of Health grant led by Northwestern Medicine scientists in collaboration with other institutions will fund studies to identify mechanisms that determine how lung neutrophils drive tissue injury, inflammation and repair in patients with severe pneumonia, lung transplantation and asthma. Neutrophils are cells involved in lung inflammation and injury, but also repair.

“Neutrophils have been understudied and are not well understood,” said co-grant leader Benjamin Singer, ’07 MD, ’10 GME, an associate professor of Medicine in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care. “We want to understand the biology of this cell type within the context of patients’ lung diseases and their immune systems.”

The grant — “The Neu-Lung Consortium: Neutrophilic Mechanisms of Inflammation, Injury, and Repair in Lung and Airways Diseases” — is part of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ U19 Cooperative Centers in Human Immunology. Northwestern is one of five sites chosen for this award. In addition to Singer, the grant is led by Stephanie Eisenbarth, MD, PhD, chief of allergy and immunology and director of the Center for Human Immunobiology at Feinberg, and Alexander Misharin, MD, PhD, associate professor of Medicine in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care.

Other investigators are from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, National Jewish Health in Denver, the University of Colorado Children’s Hospital in Denver, and the University of Calgary in Canada.

You just read:

Lung Disease is Focus of New NIH Grant

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more