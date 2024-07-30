Santa Fe, NM, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWS RELEASE

MEA Makes Time Magazine’s 100 Greatest Places to Visit List

Santa Fe, NM ‒ MEA, the world’s first midlife wisdom school, has been named to Time Magazine’s 100 Greatest Places to Visit in 2024. To compile the 2024 list, TIME solicited nominations of places—including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more—from its international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as through an application process, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences. While last year's list featured 50 cities, this year the publication explores even more, also including establishments that stand out in their field, and the world. The result: 100 extraordinary destinations to visit and stay this year.

From the editors, “Travel industry trends often reflect the id of humanity: what the collective we desires most when unburdened from daily stressors and responsibilities. In 2024, that includes other-worldly art and design, like at China's Aranya; active travel, like Natural Selection's Guided Cycling Safari in Botswana; learning more deeply about the communities and areas we're traveling to, like at Antarctica's White Desert, Maui Cultural Lands in Hawaii, and Kamba in Republic of the Congo; and learning more deeply about ourselves, like at New Mexico's Modern Elder Academy.”

The new MEA academy in Santa Fe, which opened in May, was listed first on the list and was only one of twelve U.S. lodging establishments on the list. The campus is a 2,600-acre regenerative horse ranch in the Galisteo Basin, just southeast of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“To be named one of the greatest places to visit so soon after we opened is such a great accolade,” said Chip Conley, MEA Founder and CEO. “It’s great to see a renowned publication like Time Magazine recognize the need for connection and personal growth when they are exploring new places. We are honored to be a part of this prestigious list.”

From the magazine excerpt describing MEA: “Personal growth is especially enticing when the habitat is the dramatic, rich landscape of New Mexico.”

About Modern Elder Academy

Created as the answer to the ever-perplexing midlife stage, MEA — winner of Fast Company 2021 Brands that Matter Award — seeks to guide and support adults through transitions in their midlife years, with a particular lens on those aged 40 and above. The MEA Method, developed in collaboration with leading academics from Harvard, Stanford, Yale, and UC Berkeley, integrates teachings from social sciences and centuries of knowledge from philosophers, writers, poets, and yogis. This comprehensive approach offers valuable lessons and insights for individuals seeking growth and guidance as they navigate midlife. Founded by best-selling author, hotelier, and entrepreneur, Chip Conley, MEA has built a dedicated alumni group of over 5,000 past participants from 48 countries. MEA hosts in-person workshops in Baja California Sur, Mexico, and Santa Fe, NM, and offers online programs year-round, and a regular lineup of free live virtual events. For more information visit, MEA. For a daily dose of wisdom, subscribe to Wisdom Well, Chip Conley’s blog and newsletter.

