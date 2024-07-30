Maine Governor's Energy Office Awards $2 Million to Clean Energy Workforce Training Programs

MAINE, July 30 - Back to current news.

July 30, 2024



Six new and expanded training programs across the state will support and prepare hundreds of Maine people for careers in the state's rapidly growing clean energy sector

The Maine Governor's Energy Office (GEO) today announced $2 million in grant awards to expand or establish six clean energy workforce training programs in Biddeford, Portland, Freeport, Augusta, Orono, and Oxford Hills.

Federal funding to support these awards was made available through congressionally directed spending secured by U.S. Senator Angus King and Representative Chellie Pingree via the U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration.

These awards will be administered by GEO through the Clean Energy Partnership (CEP). Supported by the governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, GEO launched the CEP to work with other state agencies, employers, schools and colleges, and workforce training organizations to expand job opportunities in the clean energy sector.

"New clean energy projects are cutting energy costs, reducing harmful emissions, and creating good paying jobs for Maine people," said Governor Janet Mills."Thanks to Senator King and Congresswoman Pingree, these new and expanded programs will provide important training and support for Maine people who are looking to build a rewarding career in our fast-growing clean energy economy."

"Maine's small business workforce is at the forefront of innovations that protect our state and our economy from the impacts of climate change," said U.S. Senator Angus King. "This congressionally-directed spending, awarded to the Governor's Energy Office, will support clean energy job training, job placement services, stipends, equipment, curriculum, and other related services. It's thanks to programs like these that Maine people can become experts in their field while continuing to pave the way for our state to become more resilient each and every year."

"Continued innovation and a skilled workforce will help Maine people tap into state's clean energy potential, advancing our progress on fighting against climate change and supporting economic development across the state," said U.S. Representative Chellie Pingree."I was proud to secure the federal funding making these workforce grants possible, and I'm looking forward to seeing Maine continue its progress as a leader of the conversion to clean energy. With a dedicated partner in Governor Mills and her Administration, meeting Maine's clean energy goals is well within reach."

"We are excited to announce the selection of six programs that will grow Maine's clean energy workforce by providing essential training and upskilling services to a diverse group of Maine people," said Dan Burgess, Director of the Maine Governor's Energy Office. "These programs will train new workers and help local employers fill jobs in Maine's rapidly expanding clean energy economy that is accelerating clean energy deployment and helping to stabilize energy costs for households and businesses."

Programs selected for awards include:

Biddeford School Department and Biddeford Adult Education will develop curriculum, fund internships and apprenticeships, and provide job application and other support to prepare 70 individuals for careers in the clean energy and energy efficiency sectors. The program will recruit students from Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach and Sanford, with a particular focus on new Mainers who face barriers to accessing training programs and employment opportunities. Amount: $299,690

will develop curriculum, fund internships and apprenticeships, and provide job application and other support to prepare 70 individuals for careers in the clean energy and energy efficiency sectors. The program will recruit students from Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach and Sanford, with a particular focus on new Mainers who face barriers to accessing training programs and employment opportunities. **Maine Math & Science Alliance **(Augusta) will implement the High School Rural Energy Futures Program, a place-based learning experience that connects 500 rural high school students with clean energy and energy efficiency careers. The program includes professional development for 20 teachers, development of in-school learning modules with energy data and conversations, and a leadership program that will provide mentorship from industry experts. Amount: $495,368

Oxford Hills and Nezinscot Adult Education will create a new local workforce program to provide training to 10 area adults and technical high school students to prepare them for careers in installation, maintenance, and repair of heat pumps and solar panels. The training will strengthen existing Oxford Hills Technical School programming with a new curriculum designed to build skills in basic construction and electricity, thermal science, refrigeration, and alternative energy. Amount: $214,191

will create a new local workforce program to provide training to 10 area adults and technical high school students to prepare them for careers in installation, maintenance, and repair of heat pumps and solar panels. The training will strengthen existing Oxford Hills Technical School programming with a new curriculum designed to build skills in basic construction and electricity, thermal science, refrigeration, and alternative energy. PassivhausMAINE (Freeport) will expand its low-cost, 1-day energy code training program to educate up to 220 builders on Maine's Uniform Building and Energy Codes and best-practices in high-performance building in northern climates. The project aims to provide upskilling opportunities to current energy efficiency and traditional building trades workers while also welcoming those new to the trades, while prioritizing rural communities and underrepresented populations across the state. Amount: $200,377

(Freeport) will expand its low-cost, 1-day energy code training program to educate up to 220 builders on Maine's Uniform Building and Energy Codes and best-practices in high-performance building in northern climates. The project aims to provide upskilling opportunities to current energy efficiency and traditional building trades workers while also welcoming those new to the trades, while prioritizing rural communities and underrepresented populations across the state. Portland Adult Education will expand its renewable energy pre-apprenticeship program by adding heat pump and thermal-focused pre-apprenticeship and bridge programs to prepare up to 150 individuals for careers in clean energy including solar energy, heat pump technology, green construction, and home performance. The program is designed for individuals experiencing challenges entering the U.S. workforce and training programs, with a focus on non-native English speakers who are unemployed or underemployed, women, and other underrepresented groups. Amount: $416,179

will expand its renewable energy pre-apprenticeship program by adding heat pump and thermal-focused pre-apprenticeship and bridge programs to prepare up to 150 individuals for careers in clean energy including solar energy, heat pump technology, green construction, and home performance. The program is designed for individuals experiencing challenges entering the U.S. workforce and training programs, with a focus on non-native English speakers who are unemployed or underemployed, women, and other underrepresented groups. The University of Maine (Orono) will establish new graduate and undergraduate certificate programs in building science analysis and design to reach 200 students and working professionals. Undergraduate students from engineering, engineering technology, forestry, sustainable materials and technology, and other fields will take new courses and complete hands-on projects to prepare them for careers working with efficient and sustainable buildings. Working professionals and graduate students will have access to a new online certificate program in building science. Amount: $374,193

"These targeted investments will connect Mainers across the state to high wage careers in the clean energy field,"** said Maine Department of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman. **"This work will both raise awareness of clean energy careers through career exploration programs as well as build on proven models such as Registered Apprenticeship and Certified Pre-Apprenticeship, where workers earn good wages and nationally-recognized credentials, and employers are able to hire and retain highly skilled workers."

"Advancing our clean energy education, entrepreneurship, and training will further position the Maine labor force to advance within a growing economic sector," **said Maine State Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Patrick Woodcock. **"The Maine State Chamber of Commerce is particularly encouraged with the funding dedicated to the Rural Energy Futures Program that connects high school students with Maine businesses leading in the energy sector and exposing a generation of students to Maine careers. We look forward to partnering in the implementation of these programs and continuing to build a workforce that can support a clean and cost-effective energy transition here in Maine."

"These investments from the U.S. Department of Labor will support career training and workforce development programs across Maine to ensure the state is ready to meet the needs of the growing clean energy sector now and in the future," said Senator Mark Lawrence and Representative Paige Zeigler, co-chairs of the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities, and Technology.

The number of clean energy jobs in Maine has surpassed 15,000, increasing faster in Maine than any other New England state, and the clean energy sector grew to contribute $2.31 billion to Maine's economy in 2022, according to an independent report (PDF) released earlier this year by GEO.

Through the Clean Energy Partnership, GEO supports workforce training programs that will ensure Maine people have the skills and resources to build careers in the clean energy field. In 2022, GEO awarded $2.9 million in grants to nine entities for clean energy workforce development programs to attract new workers, provide career training and upskilling, increase diversity and representation, and facilitate entry into the clean energy job market. In December 2023, the office awarded another $1.3 million in grants to three entities to support clean energy innovation through new business accelerator and incubator programs to be launched in Portland, Brunswick, and Waterville.

Earlier this year, GEO launched the Maine Clean Energy Jobs Network, a new online clearinghouse that connects jobs-seekers with Maine-based clean energy employers and workforce training programs.