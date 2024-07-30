BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center Hosts Second Annual Backpack Giveback in Fresno
BWPC is unapologetically dedicated to addressing health disparities in the community, and this event represents a significant opportunity to reinvest in the families of the 93706 area.”FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center (BWPC) is thrilled to announce their second annual Backpack Giveback event! This year’s giveaway will take place on August 6, 2024, starting at 10:00 AM at Gaston Middle School in Fresno.
The event is set to provide 200 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to K-12 students in the 93706 area, on a first-come, first-served basis. All items distributed at the event are free of charge.
Marcie Santana, BWPC HR/Program Manager and event organizer, shared, "BWPC is unapologetically dedicated to addressing health disparities in the community, and this event represents a significant opportunity to reinvest in the families of the 93706 area."
Event Details:
Date: August 6, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Gaston Middle School, 1100 E Church Ave, Fresno, CA 93706
BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center is proud to partner with Gaston Middle School, Fresno Unified School District, and Saints Rest Community Economic Development Corporation to bring this event to the community.
About BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center (BWPC):
BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center (BWPC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2019 by Shantay R. Davies-Balch as a catalyst to improve well-being and prosperity in the Black community. From research and education to advocacy and infrastructure building, BWPC is dedicated to improving Black Maternal and Child Health outcomes, elevating the Black voice, and strengthening Black capacity. For more information visit: www.Blackwpc.org
