PREP® Kitchens Dallas to Open New Location in First Quarter of 2025
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PREP Kitchens Dallas® is pleased to announce the construction of its new facility at 1499 Regal Row, set to open in the first quarter of 2025. This state-of-the-art facility will feature 53 private professional kitchens, a shared kitchen with 10 stations, and 10 Mobile Food Service Base of Operations, spanning over 60,036 square feet. The new location aims to cater to the needs of food producers, bakers, caterers, meal prep companies, food trucks and many other food-related companies in the Dallas area, providing a premier space for culinary innovation and business growth.
Since its inception in 2014, PREP® has been on a mission to support passionate food entrepreneurs by offering comprehensive mentorship, state-of-the-art facilities, and a robust community of culinary professionals. Whether new to the industry or seasoned veterans, members benefit from a wide array of services designed to help them thrive. These include compliance and licensing support, procurement services, marketing and sales assistance, financial planning, and more.
“PREP® is a catalyst for economic growth in every city we enter, including in Dallas” says Romildo Marranci, co-founder of PREP®. “By providing affordable, compliant kitchen spaces and essential business support, we empower local food entrepreneurs in the Dallas area to thrive. This not only creates jobs but also stimulates local economies, boosts the culinary scene, and fosters a vibrant community of innovation and collaboration."
At its core, PREP's® unique offering includes individual kitchens available for rent by the hour or on a dedicated basis, comprehensive mentorship programs, compliance and licensing support, and strategic location advantages. Members also have access to a variety of amenities such as on-site storage solutions, modern kitchen equipment, and flexible membership plans. These features make PREP an ideal partner for food businesses looking to scale and succeed in a competitive market.
The Dallas facility is part of PREP's® ongoing expansion, with other projects underway in Austin, Houston, Tampa, Greenville, Phoenix, and San Antonio. This growth underscores PREP's® commitment to reducing barriers to entry for food entrepreneurs and providing the resources necessary to bring their products and services to market.
For more information, please contact Romildo Marranci at infodfw@prepkitchens.com, or visit www.PREPkitchens.com™.
About PREP Kitchens
PREP® is a culinary accelerator platform that reduces barriers to entry and provides mentorship for food entrepreneurs. Established in 2014, PREP® offers Dedicated Kitchens for Commissary, Catering, and Food Production. The organization supports all types of food businesses, from mom-and-pop shops to national franchises, with a mission to help them create something special and build their business in a vibrant community of culinary professionals.
About the Founders
Romildo Marranci: Romildo is a co-founder of PREP® with over 20 years of experience in the food industry. He has extensive knowledge in food business marketing and management, and his experience includes roles such as Regional Trainer for Papa John’s and partnering in several restaurants. His dedication to supporting the next generation of food entrepreneurs is evident in his daily involvement in PREP's® business development services.
Doug Marranci: With 48 years of industry experience, Doug has helped launch and accelerate over 500 businesses at PREP®. He provides invaluable business mentoring, branding, market development, and operational consultation to PREP® members.
Mitch Jaffe: As PREP's® CEO/CFO, Mitch brings a combination of analytical, business, and creative skills. He has successfully managed numerous commercial development projects and leads PREP’s® executive team, using his vast experience to drive the company's success.
