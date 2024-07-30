Submit Release
Vieira Real Estate Associates Lists Luxurious Property at 3352 Skipton Lane, Palermo West, Oakville, Ontario

Top Oakville Real Estate Agents & Team

3352 Skipton Lane - Street View & Curb Appeal

3352 Skipton Lane - Street View & Curb Appeal. Put your family in luxury & Live in style with this Oakville gem.

3352 Skipton Lane - Upper Deck, Huge Backyard, Great Views

3352 Skipton Lane - Upper Deck, Huge Backyard, Great Views and Leading out from the Master Bedroom

3352 Skipton Lane - Living Room

3352 Skipton Lane - Stylish, Modern and Luxurioues Living Room

3352 Skipton Lane - Kitchen

3352 Skipton Lane - Kitchen with Massive Windows to the back and lots of natural light

Large Stunning Family Home On A Quiet Crescent! Boasting A Huge Lot, This Property Backs Onto Bronte Creek and Offers Over 5,000 Sq. Ft. Of Living Space.

3352 Skipton Lane comes to the market! This home is a true gem, offering luxurious living spaces, modern amenities, and a prime location. It’s an excellent opportunity for families.”
— Jamie Vieira, Team Lead at Vieira Real Estate Associates.

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vieira Real Estate Associates is thrilled to announce the exclusive listing of an exquisite property at 3352 Skipton Lane, situated in the prestigious neighborhood of Palermo West, Oakville, Ontario. This stunning residence epitomizes luxury living and offers a unique opportunity for discerning buyers seeking an exceptional home in one of Oakville’s most sought-after communities.

Property Highlights:

• Prime Location: Nestled in Palermo West, a vibrant and highly desirable area of Oakville known for its tranquil ambiance, family-friendly environment, and proximity to top-rated schools, parks, and amenities.
• Elegant Design: This beautifully designed home boasts a modern architectural style with meticulous attention to detail, offering an impressive curb appeal.
• Spacious Layout: The property features a generous floor plan with 5 + 1 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, providing ample space for comfortable living and entertaining.
• Luxurious Interiors: High-end finishes and premium materials adorn the interiors, including hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, and designer fixtures.
• Gourmet Kitchen: The chef’s kitchen is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, granite countertops, and a large island, perfect for culinary enthusiasts.
• Outdoor Oasis: The beautifully landscaped backyard offers a private retreat with a patio area, perfect for outdoor gatherings and relaxation.
• Modern Amenities: Smart home technology, energy-efficient systems, and a spacious garage are just a few of the many modern conveniences this home offers.

Viewing Appointments:
Private viewing appointments are also available upon request. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact Vieira Real Estate Associates to schedule a tour and experience the beauty and luxury of 3352 Skipton Lane firsthand.

For more information about this listing or to schedule a viewing, please contact:
Jamie Vieira
Vieira Real Estate Associates
Phone: 905-510-6695
Email: jamie@jamiesells.ca
Website: www.vieirateam.com

About Vieira Real Estate Associates:
Vieira Real Estate Associates is a leading real estate agency in Oakville and the surrounding areas. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for helping clients achieve their real estate goals, Vieira Real Estate Associates offers personalized service, expert market knowledge, and a dedication to making every real estate transaction a success.

This press release is a call to all potential homebuyers to explore the elegance and luxury of 3352 Skipton Lane. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this exceptional property your new home.

Jamie Vieira
VIEIRA REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATES
3352 Skipton Lane, Oakville, Ontario

