Chemical Manufacturer to Expand Operations with $10 Million Relocation in Greenville

NORTH CAROLINA, July 30 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that UNX-Christeyns, a manufacturer of cleaning chemicals and products, will add 21 new jobs in Pitt County. The company will invest $10.5 million to expand and consolidate its current operations in the City of Greenville.

“When North Carolina companies choose to expand in our state, it validates why we remain the best place to do business,” said Governor Cooper. “We are confident that UNX-Christeyns will continue to find success in Pitt County as it supports the local economy by providing meaningful opportunities for its current and future employees.”

Headquartered in Greenville, UNX-Christeyns has operated in North Carolina for more than 65 years as a manufacturer of cleaning chemicals, products, and equipment for commercial customers. From detergents to dispensers, the company serves industries that need commercial laundry, housekeeping, and ware washing, including hospitality and professional and collegiate athletic organizations. UNX-Christeyns’ expansion will consolidate its administrative, engineering, manufacturing, and warehousing operations to a new, larger 70,000-square-foot facility in Greenville.

“We are immensely grateful for the support from the State of North Carolina,” said Josh Lilley, CEO of UNX-Christeyns. “In addition to the jobs which will be created, this project allows for a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility which enables our organization to manufacture innovative, sustainable cleaning solutions for the customers we serve.”

“This expansion is more proof that North Carolina is indeed the best place to do business,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “UNX-Christeyns is among the 250 chemical manufacturers that call North Carolina home, and this expansion affirms the strength of our infrastructure and workforce, and the low cost of business that have helped the company succeed.”

While wages will vary by position, the average annual wage of $59,857 exceeds the Pitt County average of $50,937. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.2 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $40,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate UNX-Christeyns’ expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This announcement is more great news for Pitt County and the State of North Carolina,” said N.C. Senator Kandie D. Smith. “Home grown companies are the best recruiters for the state because of their first-hand knowledge of the advantages of operating here.”

“Eastern North Carolina has had fantastic momentum in growing our local and state economies,” said N.C. Representative Gloristine Brown. “The hundreds of new jobs and hundreds of millions of investments that we have gained will help increase the economic prosperity for the people that call this region home.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Pitt Community College, Pitt County, Pitt County Economic Development, Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance, and the City of Greenville.

###