Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a New Luxury Home at Easley in Woodstock, Georgia

Only three homes remain in exclusive Toll Brothers community in prime Atlanta suburb

WOODSTOCK, Ga., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at its Easley luxury single-family home community in Woodstock, Georgia. Only three homes remain available for sale in this sought-after community of 84 homes, including one move-in ready home and two quick move-in homes available for delivery in early 2025. The final homes at Easley, which is located off Highway 92 and Cherokee Lane in Woodstock, are now being shown by open appointment only.



Easley offers home buyers a charming enclave in a secluded and wooded setting. Home buyers can choose from home designs featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 to 5.5 baths, 2 or 3 stories, and 2-car garages with 3,239 to 3,392+ square feet of luxury living space. Homes are priced starting in the upper $800,000s.





“We invite home buyers to visit Easley to tour the final few remaining homes available before it is too late,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “Easley is an exciting community in a vibrant area that offers secluded home sites, stunning home designs, resort-style amenities, and easy access to top-rated schools.”

Toll Brothers residents in Easley enjoy a variety of resort-style amenities including a swimming pool, cabana, and a picturesque pond. The community is located within the highly rated River Ridge High School District. Home buyers will experience proximity to major roadways and downtown Woodstock’s boutique shops, restaurants, and lively entertainment.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact the Toll Brothers Sales Center at 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

