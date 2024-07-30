WARDEL tries to outrun regret in latest single 'Harley'
Country newcomer kicks it into high-gear with fourth single...with more to comeNASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country newcomer WARDEL (Epochal Artists/Virgin Music Group) kicks it into high gear with his latest release, "Harley," his fourth single since entering the country music arena. This self-penned track showcases WARDEL's skills as a songwriter and depicts a tear-stained, leather-clad biker tearing down the road on his Harley trying to outrun the mistakes he's made in his relationship. Relatable, raw and emotive, the song illustrates that heartbreak can bring even the toughest character to his knees and that WARDEL can deliver solid music to his fans in the commercial medium.
"'Harley' is about those brutal moments of clarity you get after a disagreement," states WARDEL. "It's about a man admitting he's messed up, feeling the cold sting of regret with every mile he puts between himself and his relationship. 'Harley' is for anyone who's ever needed a hard ride to clear a heavy head and had to face their own shortcomings at full throttle, hoping for a chance to come back and fix what's broken. "
STREAM / DOWNLOAD "HARLEY"
https://ffm.to/wardel-harley
Produced by WARDEL and mixed by RIAA Gold-record engineer Luis Moreno (Ari Lennox, Chance the Rapper, Nick Cannon, etc.) of The Mix Studios/Midside Sound in Los Angeles, "Harley" features the stylings of notable guitarist Edward Haddad (Eddie Money, the Eagles) on the electric guitar solo.
"Harley" follows a string of successful single releases, "Don't Look Back" and "Sleepless in Seattle," which dropped earlier this year, and his extremely successful November 2023 debut "Think About Me," an uptempo single that earned its way onto Spotify's "Hot Country" editorial playlist. The track has captured well over 77,600 cumulative streams (and counting) across all platforms.
Despite being a new member of the Country Music Association (CMA), WARDEL's talent caught the attention of its event committee. Among thousands of hopefuls, WARDEL was selected to perform on the 2024 CMAFest FanFairX Spotlight Stage.
WARDEL continues to cement his career in country music with plans to release a string of additional songs later this year. For more information, please visit WARDEL.LIVE.
STREAM / DOWNLOAD "THINK ABOUT ME"
https://ffm.to/wardelthinkaboutme
About WARDEL:
Meet WARDEL (formerly known as Idrise), a dynamic artist who has transitioned from a globally recognized pop/R&B artist to a rising star in the country music scene.
Born into a military family, the namesake son of Idrise Ward-El, Sr., Mr. USA 2002, IFBB (International Federation of Body Building) and Desert Storm veteran, WARDEL Jr. lived a nomadic life that exposed him to a wide array of cultures and musical influences. Following his father's footsteps, WARDEL innately joined the military and served as a linguistic specialist for US intelligence.
WARDEL’s music career was launched in major singing competitions across the globe. He reached the final selections of “The Voice” in both Germany and the United States. These opportunities allowed him to showcase his talent, work with industry insiders, and establish the foundation to build his worldwide fan base. However, his deep appreciation for country music (especially its lyric structure) and ever-widening acceptance of diversity within the genre prompted WARDEL’s transition to the country format.
While new to the country scene, WARDEL's career as Idrise in the pop/R&B format is studded with impressive accolades: a finalist in MTV's “Cover of the Year,” a Top-10 artist on TAXI, recurrent entries on the German MTV and UK Music Week charts, and the accumulation of over 3 MILLION Spotify streams.
His collaborations are a roster of musical excellence, including Steve Diamond (Reba McEntire, Eric Clapton), Robbie Neville, Silas White (Justin Timberlake, Brian McKnight), Melanie Andrews (Janet Jackson), Jackie Boyz (Luke Combs), and more, showcasing his adaptability and musical diversity. His stage experience is extensive—he has opened for iconic acts such as Boyz II Men, Keith Sweat, and Ginuwine, illustrating his ability to resonate with audiences across multiple genres.
With nearly 9 MILLION views across his YouTube channels for his songs and singles on which he is featured, WARDEL's transition and heartfelt dedication to country music is the final destination of an impressive musical journey.
Shelly Mullins
PLA Media
+1 615-327-0100
email us here