PassiveLogic Awarded Red Dot Design Award for Sense Nano Product Design

PassiveLogic wins its second internationally prestigious award for industrial design in 2024, reflecting company’s commitment to superior industrial design

Salt Lake City, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PassiveLogic, creator of the first platform for generative autonomy to enable autonomous infrastructural robots, announced today that its Sense Nano™ sensor was awarded the 2024 Red Dot Design Award in Product Design.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the most prestigious design awards, and receiving the award is an internationally recognized seal of outstanding design quality. Entries were submitted from 60 countries, and judged by an international panel of 39 experts from 20 countries, whose expertise covers various design disciplines and occupations including professors, consultants, journalists or industrial designers. Winning products are selected for their aesthetic appeal, function, innovation, and above all, outstanding design.

The Sense Nano is the first truly wireless sensor — communicating with its peers via bluetooth mesh, while extracting its operating energy from the surrounding environment. The sensor extends autonomy to the very edge, enabling the mass conversion of the buildings into smart assets. To facilitate these retrofits, the Sense Nano installs in seconds, recognizing its own install location using the companion Quantum Lens mobile application. Designed for architectural sensitivity, the CNC machined aircraft alloy aluminum housing integrates into any environment, wherever insights are needed. Fitting into the palm of your hand, it is an achievement of miniaturization, cramming seven sensors into a 45mm diameter ring: air temperature, radiant temperature, humidity, light level, air pressure, indoor air quality, and occupant location services.

The Nano is powerful on its own. When combined with the wider PassiveLogic ecosystem, it functions as a bidirectional, synergistic teammate, aiding and improving the functionality of the whole platform. The Sense Nano is one of PassiveLogic’s eight unique hardware units that seamlessly integrate, working together to enable autonomy for any controllable infrastructural robotic system.

The Sense Nanos’ rich sensor suite plays an important role in the first controls platform for autonomous infrastructure, collecting and compiling a wealth of environmental data needed to enable autonomous infrastructure. As part of the Hive Autonomous Platform—the first autonomous management system (AMS) in the world—the Sense Nano not only tracks critical environmental data but also communicates that information across the platform in real-time. This enables the Hive Controller to refine its digital twin AI models and provide improved autonomous system control at the edge.

“We want to thank the Red Dot Committee for recognizing PassiveLogic’s work to develop elegant and intuitive technology that empowers users to create their autonomous future,” said PassiveLogic CEO Troy Harvey. “For the first time, sensors can freely go wherever they’re needed—no longer bound by complex wiring challenges—to capture information crucial to human comfort and complex asset management. The Sense Nano’s design reflects PassiveLogic’s mission to deliver a great user experience while leveraging design-led engineering to solve our most pressing real-world problems.”

The Red Dot is the second internationally prestigious industrial design award PassiveLogic has received in 2024. Earlier this year, PassiveLogic was announced as a winner of the iF DESIGN AWARD for the Hive Autonomous Platform.

More information about the Sense Nano can be found on PassiveLogic’s website and the 2024 Red Dot Award winners page.

About PassiveLogic

PassiveLogic enables autonomy for controlled systems and unlocks collaboration between teams to manage those systems. PassiveLogic has reimagined how we design, build, operate, maintain, and manage infrastructural robots, whose current technology has remained unchanged for decades. By using revolutionary physics-based Quantum digital twins and leveraging the world’s fastest AI compiler to simulate future-forward controls, PassiveLogic empowers users to easily create their own generative digital twins in minutes to launch autonomous control. This control optimizes for energy use, equipment longevity, and occupant comfort levels in real time for the system’s lifetime. Autonomous control lays the foundation for decarbonization at scale and enables truly smart, connected cities.

