Retail Technology Company Mobile Insight Enhances Virtual Interactive Brand Ambassador (VIBA) Solution with Google Cloud

Mobile Insight logo.

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Insight, a leader in AI-infused retail solutions, announced it has partnered with Google Cloud to supercharge Mobile Insights' Virtual Interactive Brand Ambassador (VIBA) solution. VIBA leverages cutting-edge technologies to create an engaging experience that combines human-like AI and live sales representatives for the most compelling experience between brands and consumers in brick-and-mortar retail.

By leveraging Google Cloud, Mobile Insight will deliver tailored AI brand personas for a seamless, guided shopping experience with human-like interaction in-store. Deployed through tablets, kiosks, or QR codes, the combination of structured buyer journeys and AI recommendations boosts purchase intent, driving sales conversations. Google Cloud's technology will elevate every aspect of the VIBA solution, which includes:

-VIBA Flow offers a human-like branded avatar trained to guide shoppers through a structured buyer journey and supports it through relevant media and content.

-VIBA AI is trained by retail psychology experts and can respond to “ask me anything” questions. The AI is personalized to meet any brand’s specific goals and persona.

-VIBA Live facilitates a smooth transition of customer engagement to the client's contact center and integrates with leading customer relationship management (CRM) tools.

-VIBA Live Flex is designed for retailers and brands without a contact center. It provides on-demand live agents for presales and customer service use cases.

-VIBA Live Team offers a dedicated team of live agents who can work within the client’s existing CRM and support tools.

“Partnering with Google Cloud means that VIBA now has the power and depth of tech that will fundamentally change how customers and brands interact in brick-and-mortar stores,” said Brandon Macaulay, Director and Head of Strategic Partnership of Mobile Insight. “It's an exciting time to be part of this transformative shift with generative AI, and we look forward to continuing to work with Google Cloud to bring new opportunities for brands and stores.”

With the collaboration, Mobile Insight can access Google Cloud’s suite of AI technologies, including the Vertex AI platform, DialogFlow, and Gemini. By leveraging these cutting-edge AI technologies and tailored support solutions, retailers can enhance the shopping experience, increase sales conversions, and maintain brand consistency.

VIBA was first introduced in 2018, and its newest offering, VIBA AI, was launched in July 2024.

Mobile Insight has been offering retail execution and shopper engagement solutions since 2006. Initially, The Revenue Optimization Companies (TROC) technology division, Mobile Insight leveraged TROC’s extensive experience in providing third-party retail labor solutions to Fortune 500 brands. Over the past 20+ years, TROC recognized the opportunity to enhance its capabilities with technology, leading to the creation of Mobile Insight.

For further information about this partnership, visit mobileinsight.com.

About Mobile Insight:

Mobile Insight, a frontrunner in AI-infused retail solutions, has been reshaping the brick-and-mortar shopping landscape since 2006. Their flagship product, VIBA, acts as a virtual brand ambassador, utilizing advanced AI and buyer journey management to craft personalized customer interactions. VIBA seamlessly merges human engagement with AI-driven product recommendations and support, empowering brands and retailers to enhance consumer engagement and sales. Committed to innovation and excellence, Mobile Insight is revolutionizing brick-and-mortar retail. Visit www.mobileinsight.com to

discover more.