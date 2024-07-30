Waterfowl Hunting Schedule Set for Deal Island and Fairmount WMA Impoundments

July 30, 2024

Canada geese at Deal Island Wildlife Management Area. Photo by Anthony Burrows, Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has posted permit applications and the 2024-25 schedule for waterfowl hunting at Deal Island and Fairmount Wildlife Management Area (WMA) impoundments.

The schedule and permits are designed to reduce crowding and maintain the quality of waterfowl hunting opportunities during the regular duck season. At both locations, hunting is allowed only on the following days during the regular duck season:

Opening day and Saturdays during the October segment;

Opening day, Saturdays and the Friday following Thanksgiving during the November segment;

And opening day and Saturdays during the December-January portion, with Wednesdays added after January 1.

All permits for the regular duck season for both the Deal Island and Fairmount WMA impoundments will be issued by a lottery to be conducted in mid-September. Permits will allow the selected hunter and up to two additional guests to hunt on the dates for which they are chosen. Applications for the hunting permits will be available on the Department’s website by early August.

Hunters should note that a permit is required to hunt on all open days during the regular duck season at the Deal Island WMA impoundment. As in the past, a permit is required to hunt at the Fairmount WMA impoundments on the opening day of each segment of the regular duck season. All the impoundments will continue to be open without permits on the Youth/Veterans Days and during the September Resident Goose Season. In addition, the Fairmount impoundments will continue to be open during the September Teal Season without permits. The Deal Island impoundment will continue to be closed during the September Teal Season.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-651-2065, ext.100.