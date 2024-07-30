Lost Money on MongoDB, Inc.(MDB)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery – Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB).



CLASS PERIOD: August 31, 2023 to May 30, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, on March 7, 2024, MongoDB reported strong Q4 2024 results and then announced lower than expected full-year guidance for 2025. MongoDB attributed it to the Company’s change in its “sales incentive structure” which led to a decrease in revenue related to “unused commitments and multi-year licensing deals.” Following this news, MongoDB’s stock price fell by $28.59 per share to close at $383.42 per share. Later, on May 30, 2024, MongoDB further lowered its guidance for the full year 2025 attributing it to “macro impacting consumption growth.” Analysts commenting on the reduced guidance questioned if changes made to the Company’s marketing strategy “led to change in customer behavior and usage patterns.” Following this news, MongoDB’s stock price fell by $73.94 per share to close at $236.06 per share.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of MDB during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 9, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

