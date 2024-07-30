Avacoin (AVCN) Telegram-based mini-app lists on Bitget Spot and PoolX





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has listed Avacoin (AVACN) on spot and Poolx under TON Ecosystem, Innovation, and GameFi Zone. Deposit and trading for AVACN is open and trading pair AVACN/USDT is available for spot.

To mark this listing, several promotional activities have been organized. PoolX offers an opportunity to stake USDT and AVACN to mine AVACN tokens from July 30 to August 9. During this period, participants can maximize their staking efforts to earn substantial rewards. Additionally, the CandyBomb promotion runs from July 30 to August 6, rewarding users who complete AVACN spot trading tasks with reward tickets. A community giveaway will also take place, distributing a total of 18,750,000 AVACN between July 30 and August 9.

AVACOIN is known for its innovative approach within the Telegram mini-app ecosystem. Originally a clicker game for mining virtual gold, AVACOIN has evolved to include various elements such as gaming, staking, and farming, enhancing its appeal to a broad audience. With over 5 million users, the app continues to expand its functionality and user engagement.

Bitget continues to innovate with the launch of two new initial token listing products, PoolX and Pre-market . PoolX introduced a new staking platform allowing users to earn tokens by staking BGB and USDT, while Pre-market enabled trading for tokens not yet officially listed on major exchanges. These products saw the launch of a combined total of 100+ projects, providing more high-potential offerings and attracting significant user participation.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 800 coins and over 900 pairs, including tokens from ecosystems such as Ethereum, Solana, Base and more.

For more information on Avacoin, please visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70e05aeb-9c8e-40d5-8b78-fe40c0e7f75f