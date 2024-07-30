FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Second-Place Awardees from Maine to Receive $500 Cash Award

AUGUSTA — The Maine Semiquincentennial Commission together with America250, the official nonpartisan entity charged by Congress with planning the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, announced that two Maine students have been named second-place awardees in the inaugural “America’s Field Trip” contest. America’s Field Trip is a nationwide initiative encouraging students to reflect on what America means to them, with first-place awardees receiving special behind-the-scenes experiences at iconic American historical and cultural sites.

Thousands of students across the country sent in inspiring submissions responding to the prompt “What does America mean to you?” Out of those submissions, 75 were named first-place awardees, and 75 were selected as second-place awardees, receiving a $500 cash award.

The second-place awardees from Maine are:

A full list of the 150 nationwide awardees and their submissions is available at america250.org/fieldtrip/awardees.

“Young people are the future leaders of our country, so involving them in exploring our history is vital,” said Sarah Hansen, Director of Special Projects for the Maine Semiquincentennial Commission. “I’m proud of these young Mainers recognized and rewarded for their achievements.”

“These young Mainers see the best of America’s promise and give me so much hope for our country’s future,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “As we approach the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, I look forward to seeing more of what our state’s young people have to say.”

“We’re thrilled to announce the first-ever America’s Field Trip awardees — 75 incredible students from across the country who will now embark on transformative field trip experiences where they’ll experience history outside of the classroom," said America250 Chair, Rosie Rios. "We’re grateful for all of the students, teachers, and families who engaged around America’s Field Trip — one of the first big steps on our long journey together to the Semiquincentennial. As we advance towards July 4, 2026, America’s Field Trip will only get bigger, engaging thousands of students around our collective history and giving them a platform to actively participate in envisioning our future."

About the Maine Semiquincentennial Commission

The Maine Semiquincentennial Commission was established in 2023. The Commission will develop and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America through educational and historical events, activities and programs throughout Maine. The commission membership represents various educational, historical, cultural, tourism, arts and culture organizations.

About America250

America250 is a nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in commemorating and celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is spearheaded by the congressionally appointed U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its nonprofit supporting organization, America250.org, Inc, together known as America250. This multi-year effort kicked off with America’s Invitation on July 4, 2023: a national public engagement campaign inviting all Americans to share their stories and their hopes and dreams for the future of this country. Until July 4, 2026, America250 is working to provide opportunities for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation’s past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond.

To learn more, visit America250.org and follow America250 on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

