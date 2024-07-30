Animal Wellness Action Endorses Public Lands Chief Hilary Franz for 6th District in Washington State Democratic Primary
Barred Owl photo by USFWS
Franz is a strong, proven leader in managing public lands and is dedicated to wildlife
I personally interviewed Hilary and she’s committed to supporting our big and broad agenda to help all animals with our work in Congress. ”WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal Wellness Action endorses Democrat Hilary Franz to win her primary election, in her bid to represent the 6th Congressional District in Washington State. Franz is Commissioner of Public Lands for Washington state, and the Democratic primary takes place Aug. 6.
— Wayne Pacelle, President of Animal Wellness Action
As Chief of Public Lands for Washington state, she manages 3 million acres of lands and is a strong leader in the fight to oppose the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s plan to protect a small number of spotted owls by killing an estimated 450,000 barred owls over several decades. Franz is the most senior official in the range states of California, Oregon, or Washington to demand that this kill plan be halted.
“Our endorsement is not grounded solely on a reckless barred owl massacre planned for the Pacific Northwest,” explained Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C. “I personally interviewed Hilary and she’s committed to supporting our big and broad agenda to help all animals with our work in Congress.”
Animal Wellness Action cited these examples of why it endorses Franz:
• Franz knows that factory farming is a form of animal mistreatment and delivers adverse effects on our environment.
• Franz banned all aquatic net-pens (fish farms) from Washington’s waters, reasoning that these net pens pose threats to native fish and aquatic habitat.
• Franz supports the FIGHT Act (to combat animal fighting), the SAFE Act (to ban horse slaughter), a ban on mink farming, and a wide range of policies at the federal level to help animals.
Franz is a Leader on Sound Wildlife Policy
Animal Wellness Action applauded Franz as she raised public concerns about the federal agency’s plan, which as designed remains the largest raptor slaughter ever conducted in the world.
“I don’t believe that a multiple decades-long plan to kill nearly half-a-million barred owls across 14 million acres of land represents a solution that is absolutely viable, affordable or capable Secretary Haaland in fact it raises an enormous amount of questions,” said Hilary Franz in a video that was part of a June 20, 2024, webinar for Animal Wellness Action. “How can we prevent the surviving barred owls from simply recolonizing and repopulating the very areas we are trying to preserve? I think we can do better, and we have too many questions that need to be answered.” The video of the complete statement by Commissioner Franz can be viewed here and her letter is posted here.
Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy had led a sign-on letter with 135 organizations to U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland with concerns about the impracticality of the plan, its price tag of nearly a quarter-billion dollars, and their moral concerns about amassing an enormous body count of a look-alike species protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act as a North American native species.
The USFWS’s Final EIS suffers from several defects which make it susceptible to a legal challenge, wellness groups say.
