Fraction Reaches $6M ARR at Its 2-Year Anniversary
Innovative Fractional Hiring Service Continues to Disrupt the Tech Industry with Elite Talent SolutionsATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraction, the leading provider of US-based fractional developers and engineers for startups, proudly announces that it has reached $6 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) as it celebrates its second anniversary on August 1st. This milestone underscores Fraction's commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovation in the tech hiring landscape.
Since its inception, Fraction has been dedicated to addressing the critical shortage of skilled software developers in the U.S. by offering a unique blend of elite fractional talent. By enabling startups to scale their teams efficiently and affordably, Fraction has empowered numerous businesses to achieve significant growth and success.
"We've had a remarkable journey over the past two years, riding a wave of interest in fractional work," said Praveen Ghanta, Founder and CEO of Fraction. "Reaching $6 million in ARR is a testament to the trust our clients have placed in us and our fractional talent. We are excited to continue our mission of transforming how startups access the best US-based technologists.”
Fraction's platform leverages a network of highly skilled developers and engineers, providing flexible, on-demand talent solutions that allow startups to rapidly adapt to changing market demands. This approach has proven to be a game-changer for companies looking to innovate and scale without the overhead costs associated with traditional hiring.
In addition to its flagship fractional developer service, Fraction has expanded its offerings to include fractional CMOs, providing comprehensive marketing expertise to help startups accelerate their growth. This strategic diversification has further solidified Fraction's position as a leader in the fractional talent market.
As Fraction looks ahead, the company remains focused on enhancing its platform, expanding its talent network, and exploring new ways to support the evolving needs of startups. With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, Fraction is poised for continued growth and success.
About Fraction
Fraction provides US-based fractional talent to startups, enabling them to scale their teams efficiently and achieve significant milestones. By offering flexible, on-demand talent solutions, Fraction helps startups navigate the challenges of the modern tech landscape and drive innovation.
