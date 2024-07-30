STIX Partners with Pacmoon and MON Protocol for Launch

STIX onboards two notable crypto communities for its early access beta and token launch promotions

New York, New York , July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STIX, the Web3 platform for meme promotions and competitions, has announced that it will be onboarding two notable crypto communities - Pacmoon and MON Protocol - to its early access beta program.



STIX to feature Pacmoon and MON Protocol UGC for its early access beta

The early access beta of STIX, to be launched in the coming weeks, is a condensed version of the main STIX platform that will be launched following the $STIX token launch. In the early access beta, a select number of notable crypto projects will be featured in a mini-tournament that pits UGC memes against each other. Wallets satisfying the early access qualifications will be able to vote on the UGC memes that are competing during the early beta phase, ultimately resulting in a selection of final winning UGC memes. These memes will receive on-chain benefits related to $STIX and also promotion on the Web2 Stickerly platform.

The Pacmoon community and MON community are two of the first partner names to be disclosed in a longer list of early access partners. Such partnerships will focus on shedding light on the STIX product to its respective communities and getting those communities to participate in $STIX airdrop related activities.

BOBBY BIG YIELD, co-founder of Pacmoon reflected: “We are excited for Web3 to see the STIX platform. It is created by the #1 sticker app in the world with over 32 million monthly active users. We believe this cycle will be dominated by memecoins and Stickerly is one of the only Web2 projects entering Web3 that understands memes and internet culture. We think our community of creators will love using STIX.”

Giulio Xiloyannis, co-founder of MON Protocol added: “Stickerly has garnered millions of users in its Web2 journey, we look forward to see their expertise applied in Web3, where irreverent MEME culture reigns supreme - we are excited to bring the community that birthed the leading NFT Meme KEVIN to STIX as one of its early adopters.”

Both Pacmoon and MON Protocol have a strong reputation among crypto communities as projects that have prioritized creators, UGC, and communal interaction. Such ethos fits well with the culture that STIX strives to create, which is believed to be the driving force behind this recent partnership.

More partnerships are set to be announced by the STIX team, with recent announcements having revealed various relationships with the likes of CREATOR, ZTX, and Base. The STIX team indicated that details of events like AMAs with MON Protocol or Pacmoon communities will be shared via the STIX account on X.

