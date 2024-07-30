Registration Now Open for the 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference Featuring the Latest Innovations in Neuromuscular Disease Research and Care with Global Leaders, March 16-19 in Dallas, TX

New York, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), convener of the largest global gathering of the neuromuscular disease community, announced today that registration is now open for the 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference being held March 16-19, 2025, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas. This milestone four-day conference will bring together renowned researchers, clinicians, academicians, advocates, and industry leaders to explore the latest advances in the field of neuromuscular disease. Early bird registration ends on December 31, 2024. To register, click here.



The 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference will feature presentations from global leaders on all aspects of pre-clinical, translational, and clinical research and care across neuromuscular diseases including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), myasthenia gravis (MG), Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), and many more. Session tracks will highlight topics including:

Strategies for regenerating muscle and nerve tissue

New insights into disease mechanisms

Clinical experience in gene therapy

Access and reimbursement

Clinical trial readouts

"Since 1950 when we began the work to establish the field of neuromuscular disease, we have been funding and propelling forward research that has led to the extraordinary breakthroughs we see today in treatments and care. The 2025 MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference is globally renowned for convening the foremost neuromuscular disease scientists, clinicians, and advocacy organizations of the day to share cutting-edge research, explore innovative treatments, and address access to new therapies," said Donald S. Wood, Ph.D., President & CEO, MDA. "This conference is a catalyst for new pathways of scientific exploration at the medical frontiers of neuromuscular disease. Our history-making success in creating more-and-more FDA approved treatments is changing the trajectory of diseases like Duchenne muscular dystrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, ALS, and related disorders.”

Last year’s conference included 1,492 in-person and 567 virtual attendees from over 30 countries, making it the largest worldwide gathering of the neuromuscular disease community.

"The 2025 MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference will explore neuromuscular research and care with particular attention to some of the changes the field is undergoing in response to the approval of new therapies,” said Sharon Hesterlee, Ph.D., Chief Research Officer, MDA. “In particular, as newly approved drugs help slow or stop progression of neuromuscular diseases, we need to better understand how to regenerate muscle and nerve tissue that has already been lost to the disease process.

“The MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference is an opportunity to stay up to date on the most impactful science and the latest in clinical practice knowledge for the benefit of the neuromuscular patient community,” said Barry Byrne, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Advisor, MDA and Associate Chair of Pediatrics and Director of the Powell Gene Therapy Center at the University of Florida. “All of us at the Muscular Dystrophy Association are looking forward to seeing everyone in Dallas in March.”

“MDA’s Conference will once again serve as the primary gathering and collaborative space for the neuromuscular patient advocacy community,” said Paul Melmeyer, Executive Vice President, Public Policy and Advocacy, MDA. “We will build upon the progress of previous Conferences where over 30 advocacy organizations have gathered to collaborate and align on legislative priorities for the community including access to care, speeding the therapeutic development process, and breaking down barriers in front of people living with disabilities.”

Members of the neuromuscular disease community registered with MDA are welcome to participate in the virtual conference at no-cost or may register to attend in-person at the patient/caregiver rate until allotted spaces are filled.

2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference Social Media Toolkit for registrants, panelists, supporters/sponsors, and advocacy organizations, is available here. MDA will be sharing updates and information on its social media channels using #MDAconference.

Abstract Submission Guidelines

The abstract submission portal is now open. All abstracts automatically qualify for poster presentations. For those submitting an abstract who would like to be considered for oral presentations at the 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference, highest priority will be given to those who submit abstracts on or before November 15, 2024. The final deadline for oral presentation consideration is December 31, 2024. All abstracts automatically qualify for the poster session. Should there be any questions regarding this policy, please contact mdaconference@mdausa.org.

