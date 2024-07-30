TEMVOX Launches Accessible AI Solutions for SMEs, Transforming Customer Interaction and Operations

London, the UK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEMVOX , a leading provider of AI-powered voice and chat bots, has announced the launch of its innovative AI solutions tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This launch aims to revolutionize customer interaction and streamline business operations for SMEs, providing them with cutting-edge technological capabilities that were once exclusive to larger corporations.





TEMVOX’s new AI solutions offer no-code, user-friendly AI voice and chat bots that integrate seamlessly into existing systems. Designed with SMEs in mind, these solutions enable businesses to automate customer support operations quickly and efficiently, significantly enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.

Enhanced Customer Interaction

The AI solutions from TEMVOX leverage advanced natural language processing (NLP) capabilities, allowing the bots to understand and respond to complex customer queries with remarkable accuracy. This ensures improved customer satisfaction and loyalty, as well as reduced response times. TEMVOX’s AI voice bots can handle up to 70% of customer issues during the first interaction by accessing real-time customer information from CRM systems, and providing immediate and relevant responses.

Multilingual and Omnichannel Support

TEMVOX’s AI solutions support over 20 languages, enabling businesses to cater to a global customer base. This multilingual support enhances service accessibility and customer experience. Additionally, the AI assistants ensure seamless communication across multiple channels, including call support, social networks, instant messengers, SMS, and email, maintaining consistent and informed interactions with customers.

24/7/365 Support

One of the standout features of TEMVOX’s AI solutions is their ability to provide round-the-clock customer support. With TEMVOX-powered virtual assistants, businesses can offer 24/7 support, ensuring that customer inquiries are addressed at any time. This feature not only enhances customer satisfaction but also ensures operational continuity and reduces the burden on human agents.

Data-Driven Insights

TEMVOX’s solutions also provide robust data analytics capabilities, allowing businesses to gain valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences. This data-driven approach enables SMEs to tailor their services and products to better meet customer demands, driving business growth and competitiveness.

Ease of Implementation

TEMVOX’s AI solutions are designed for effortless implementation, ensuring that SMEs can quickly integrate these tools without extensive technical expertise or infrastructure investments. The no-code interface allows businesses to configure scenarios and tasks bespoke to their exact requirements, making the transition to AI-driven operations smooth and efficient.

"We are excited to bring our AI solutions to SMEs, empowering them with the tools they need to compete in today's fast-paced market," said TEMVOX CEO Oleg Mali. "Our mission has always been to make advanced technology accessible to all businesses, regardless of size, and this launch marks a significant step towards achieving that goal."

Reduced Operational Costs

By automating routine tasks, TEMVOX’s solutions help reduce operational costs and free up human agents to handle more complex queries. This not only increases efficiency but also boosts employee satisfaction by eliminating mundane tasks and preventing burnout.

"Our AI solutions are designed to alleviate the pressures on SMEs, allowing them to focus on growth and customer satisfaction," commented TEMVOX co-founder Nikolay Bobrov. "We believe that by providing these accessible tools, we can help small and medium-sized businesses thrive in a competitive market."

Applications Across Industries

TEMVOX’s AI solutions are versatile and can be applied across various industries, including telecom, finance, insurance, online retail, transport and logistics, real estate, and medicine. This adaptability ensures that businesses in diverse sectors can benefit from the enhanced customer interaction and operational efficiency provided by TEMVOX’s AI solutions.

About TEMVOX

TEMVOX is a London based pioneer in AI-powered audio and phone chatbots, dedicated to transforming customer interactions through innovative technology. With a focus on accessibility and ease of use, TEMVOX provides businesses of all sizes with the tools they need to enhance customer satisfaction and streamline operations.

Media Contact:

Oleg Mali , CEO

Website: https://temvox.com/



Email: info@temvox.com

Oleg Mali CEO TEMVOX info at temvox.com