Tao Climate Expands into USA, Joins Hemp Incubator Company Technology Accelerator

Felix Roick and Gary Byrnes, Tao Climate Gary Byrnes, CEO, Tao Climate Felix Roick, COO, Tao Climate

Hemp Incubator Company Launches Inaugural Cohort to Transform Hemp Technology Industry

DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tao Climate's network expansion into the USA marks a significant milestone in its mission to deliver the Green Age of Aviation, and develop effective hemp carbon removal credits for ancillary revenue generation, operational carbon footprint management, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) solutions. By participating in the Hemp Incubator Company Technology Accelerator, Tao Climate aims to leverage the extensive resources and networks available within the U.S. market. This collaboration is poised to enhance their research and development capabilities, especially in the burgeoning field of hemp-based SAF.

Hemp Incubator Company Technology Accelerator: The Accelerator provides Tao Climate with access to state-of-the-art facilities, expert mentorship, and strategic partnerships. This environment fosters innovation and accelerates the development and commercialisation of hemp-derived products. By immersing in this ecosystem, Tao Climate can expedite its SAF technology's refinement and scaling processes, ensuring it meets stringent industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Strategic Advantages: Expanding into the U.S. allows Tao Climate to tap into a larger talent pool of researchers and engineers, fostering cutting-edge advancements in hemp processing and fuel production. The U.S. market's vast agricultural landscape offers abundant opportunities for large-scale hemp cultivation, essential for meeting the projected demand for SAF. Moreover, the collaboration with the Hemp Incubator facilitates connections with key stakeholders in the aviation and energy sectors, paving the way for potential partnerships and funding opportunities.

Sustainability Impact: Tao Climate’s U.S. expansion underscores its commitment to sustainability and innovation. By advancing hemp-based SAF technology, Tao Climate aims to significantly reduce aviation's carbon footprint, contributing to global efforts in combating climate change and promoting renewable energy sources.

The Hemp Incubator Company (HIC) announced the start of its first cohort, featuring leading-edge hemp technology startups. This six-month program aims to generate the industry's top innovations and create a powerful network effect for industry-specific incubators.

The inaugural cohort includes:

- Tao Climate: Climate-positive solutions with Hemp Carbon Credits by Gary Byrnes and Felix Roick.

- Abbri: Sustainable agriculture and hemp-based products by Carl Martel and Jeremy Hale. Hemp Solid State Batteries

- Hemp3DResin: Innovative hemp-based 3D printing materials by Max Davis and Stephen Cutter.

- DaVinci Supercars: Eco-friendly hemp-based supercars by David Kam.

- Hemp Engineering: Sustainable engineering with hemp materials by Ramon Granados.

- Titan Bioplastics: Hemp and bio-based derived solutions by David Abecassis.

- HempDomes: Hemp Domes Bricks, affordable and sustainable homes by Stephen Clarke and Stephen Cutter.

Gary Byrnes, CEO of Tao Climate, said: "As Tao Climate embarks on our U.S. expansion through the Hemp Incubator Company Technology Accelerator, we are excited to pioneer new advancements in sustainable aviation fuel. This collaboration not only enhances our R&D capabilities but also aligns perfectly with our commitment to reducing the aviation industry's carbon footprint. By leveraging the vast resources and strategic partnerships available in the U.S., we are poised to drive significant progress in the development of hemp-based SAF, contributing to a more sustainable future for global air travel."

"We're thrilled to launch this program and support these innovators," said Stephen Cutter, CEO at HIC. "Our goal is to drive the industry's leading technologies and foster a strong network for future growth."

The program will assist with IP, Grants, Sales, B&D, R&D and other capital-raising initiatives.

For more information, visit TaoClimate.com and Hempincubator.org

Contact:

Gary Byrnes

CEO

Tao Climate Ltd.

Gary@taoclimate.com

+353 87 249 3051

TaoClimate.com

StephenCutter

CEO

Hemp Incubator Company PBC.

Stephen@hempincubator.org

815-274-6777

Hempincubator.org