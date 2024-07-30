Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Women

The Eagan-based non-profit health insurer ranked fourth out of 600 companies awarded in 2024

EAGAN, Minn., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) is proud to announce it has been named one of America’s Best Employer for Women 2024 by Forbes. The award reflects the organization’s commitment to fostering a workplace where women can thrive and advance their careers.



Blue Cross ranked fourth out of 600 employers nationwide to receive the prestigious award.

“This recognition is a reflection of the many exceptional women at Blue Cross who champion diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Dana Erickson, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. “I am proud to lead a company with a culture that empowers everyone to bring their authentic self to work. At Blue Cross, we are committed to helping every associate find opportunities for growth and advancement that are both professionally and personally fulfilling.”

Companies were identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 150,000 women working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. from all industry sectors with more than four million employer evaluations considered. The results are based on three determinants:

Personal evaluations: respondents were presented with a battery of statements about their current employer, in terms of topics related to Atmosphere & Development, Diversity, Image, Salary/Wage, Workplace, and Working Conditions, as well as topics women are often confronted with in the workplace: Representation & Career, Pay Equity, Discrimination, Flexibility, Family Support, and Parental Leave.

Public evaluations: women participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries, or the employers of friends, acquaintances, and family members that stand out either positively or negatively.

Diversity among top executives/board: index based on the percentage of women among top executives and board directors.



The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For more than 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our 2.5 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross® and Blue Shield® of Minnesota and Blue Plus® are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

