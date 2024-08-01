CCL partners with Cloudian to Launch AI-ready Cloud Storage Services

New Zealand’s largest IT and cloud provider expands storage service offerings with Cloudian's AI-ready data lake software.

SAN MATEO, CA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudian, the global leader in secure S3-compatible AI data lake platforms, and CCL, New Zealand’s largest IT and cloud provider dedicated to the New Zealand market, are excited to announce their collaboration to expand CCL's storage service offerings with Cloudian's AI-ready data lake software.

CCL has seen considerable growth driven by customer demand for cloud technologies. By integrating Cloudian's technology on industry-standard servers, CCL will enhance their portfolio of cutting-edge storage solutions that are both scalable and cost-efficient.

"Partnering with Cloudian represents a significant stride in our mission to empower clients with technology that drives performance and growth,” says Richard Adams, CEO of CCL. “This collaboration will enable us to deliver an AI-ready storage solution that aligns with our customers’ evolving needs for scalable data lake solutions."

Cloudian's AI-ready data lake introduces an era of advanced private cloud storage capacity combined with hybrid cloud capabilities. This integration allows CCL to offer policies that effectively manage data across both cloud and on-prem environments. Cloudian's comprehensive S3 API compatibility facilitates seamless workflow migration and the use of existing S3 API-based AI tools, maintaining the innovation-ready infrastructure that CCL's customers expect.

"Cloudian is proud to support CCL's vision of providing scalable, secure cloud storage services," says James Wright, Cloudian’s Senior Director of APJ Sales. "Our AI data lake platform is designed to meet the demands of data-intensive applications, providing CCL's customers with the flexibility of cloud services alongside the robustness and security of on-premises storage."

As part of Spark Business Group, CCL has a proven track record of delivering successful cloud solutions to a wide range of New Zealand organisations, utilising its locally owned and domiciled data centre network, strategic partnerships with market-leading technology, and a nationwide team of cloud experts.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leading provider of secure S3-compatible AI data lake platforms. Proven with popular AI and data analytics tools including PyTorch, Tensor Flow, Kafka, and Druid, Cloudian’s AI-ready data lake optimizes data access, meets data sovereignty requirements, and reduces costs by consolidating information into a single, cloud-like storage platform. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and cloud for both traditional and modern applications. Learn more at cloudian.com.