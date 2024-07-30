Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,983 in the last 365 days.

EZCORP to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results After Market Close on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (“EZCORP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, will issue third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results (period ended June 30, 2024) on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after the market close.

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1, 2024, to discuss its results. The presentation slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of its website after the market close on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId4b5469876114f61a4e1f86df672523c
Live webcast registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hknnpyon/

A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the live call concludes. If you have any difficulty accessing the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at EZPW@elevate-ir.com.

About EZCORP
Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

Follow us on social media:
Facebook EZPAWN Official https://www.facebook.com/EZPAWN/
EZCORP Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezcorp_official/
EZPAWN Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezpawnofficial/
EZCORP LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ezcorp/

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
EZPW@elevate-ir.com
(720) 330-2829


Primary Logo

You just read:

EZCORP to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results After Market Close on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more