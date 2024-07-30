Ostomy Care Brand Revel Launches Groundbreaking Deodorizing Lubricant

The Brand’s Debut Product Offers Cutting-edge Technology For Pancaking Prevention and Cleaner Pouch Empties

Woburn, MA, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revel, a pioneering brand in ostomy care, has launched its first product, a deodorizing lubricant called It's in the Bag. Revel’s debut offering is the first ostomy lubricant developed with LiquiGlide®, an MIT-engineered technology that results in durable, self-lubricating, slippery surfaces. It’s in the Bag set category-leading benchmarks in every criteria of laboratory testing, promising significant quality-of-life improvements to ostomates.

Ostomy lubricants are used to make the process of emptying and maintaining ostomy pouches easier and more comfortable. LiquiGlide® technology gives It's in the Bag the unique ability to protect against pancaking, a common problem when a lack of air inside the pouch creates a vacuum, causing the pouch walls to stick together and preventing stool from moving down the pouch.

Thus far, no other ostomy lubricant has been able to significantly curb pancaking, which remains a major anxiety for many ostomates. In lab testing, It's in the Bag prevented 100 percent of pancaking instances, whereas no competitor prevented more than 33 percent of cases from occurring.

“Talking to ostomates, we saw a unique opportunity to solve two of their most pressing problems,” said Dan Salain, CEO of Revel and Arnasi™. “Despite being such a vibrant and brave group of people, the industry has spoken to these patients in dry, clinical terms that lacked a sense of vibrancy and humanity. We’re changing the conversation to make this community feel heard and empowered. With the addition of our revolutionary LiquiGlide® solution, we’re truly changing the routine — and lives — of people living with an ostomy.”

Groundbreaking Technology

LiquiGlide® coatings are wet coatings that prevent the adhesion of two materials via thermodynamic properties. Each coating pairs a liquid with a solid, textured surface that leverages chemical affinity and capillarity to stabilize the liquid. These wet coatings prevent the adhesion of product to the package wall, allowing easy and complete evacuation. Over time, the surface stays slippery because the liquid is held in place between the textures.

Revel implemented this revolutionary technology in its new deodorizing lubricant, optimizing the solution specifically for ostomy output allowing stool to drain swiftly and completely.

Superior Results

In addition to alleviating pancaking, It's in the Bag offers additional important benefits for the more than 1 million people living with an ostomy in the U.S.:

Alleviates Pancaking

It’s in the Bag minimized pancaking in all cases, while competitors reduced pancaking less than 34% of the time*

Empties in Seconds

It’s in the Bag enabled pouches to drain >5 times faster than those using other lubricants,* potentially saving you time during your pouch changes

Cleaner

Pouches lubricated with It’s in the Bag contained significantly less stool after emptying than pouches coated by other lubricants,* keeping your bag cleaner between empties

Longer Lasting

One application of It’s in the Bag lasted for five empties while other lubricants only lasted one*, allowing you to apply in the morning and have it last all day

*in lab testing

“As a nurse, I’ve watched so many of my patients struggle with pancaking for years,” said Margaret Goldberg, wound, ostomy and continence nurse. “Not only does pancaking affect their daily routine, it can also lead to leakage that can take a toll on their quality of life and mental health. I’m so thrilled to have a product like It’s in the Bag in our toolbox now to improve the lives of our patients.”

Revel enters the market with a decidedly different brand and communications philosophy than traditional medical supply companies. Working alongside nurses and ostomates, Revel established a mission to push ostomy products into the future by combining innovative science with a people-minded lifestyle approach. In Revel’s first public unveiling, the brand saw an overwhelmingly positive reception from attendees of the 2024 WOCNext® Conference in Cleveland, Ohio. It’s in the Bag is now available for purchase in three different scents at revelostomy.com.

About Revel

Revel is an ostomy care brand developed by Arnasi™ with a goal to create innovative products that make a meaningful impact in the lives of ostomates. Learn more at https://revelostomy.com/.

About Arnasi™

Arnasi™ is developing next-generation biomedical products by leveraging proprietary technology to improve user experience and health outcomes. Its principal capability, LiquiGlide® technology, is a patented surface engineering technique that enables the creation of durable reduced-friction surfaces. Learn more at https://arnasigroup.com/.

Attachments

For media inquiries, contact Rivers Agency: publicrelations@riversagency.com 919-932-9985