Seasoned Business Professional Writes Book to Help Co-Workers Experience Connection

Charleston, SC, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s corporate America climate with HR department restrictions and social media replacing relational connections with digital counterfeits, it can be difficult for co-workers to connect on a personal level. Seasoned business professional and author E. Brad Taylor has a solution, which he details in his new book The Gift Box.

The Gift Box invites professionals to look at the way they impact their networks and to be specific and intentional about conveying their appreciation for the people they work with. Working professionals spend more time with their coworkers than they spend with anyone else, and The Gift Box gives tips, tricks, and guidelines for showing appreciation for co-workers and network connections. With The Gift Box, professionals can make genuine connections by showing how much they appreciate the positive personal and professional impact their co-workers have. When workers make an effort to show appreciation, the results will delight and surprise them.

The Gift Box will hold special appeal for business professionals who want to foster growth in their working relationships. The book can help teachers looking to enrich their professional lives as well as train their students in professional conduct. Anyone searching for methods to lead and have a greater connection with the people they work with will find the guidelines expressed in The Gift Box to be beneficial to their professional journeys.

E. Brad Taylor has been in the business world for almost 30 years. In writing The Gift Box, he hopes to help others express sincere gratitude for the people that impact them at work. He has dedicated this book to the people he has had the pleasure of working with.

