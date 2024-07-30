Solana's $61 Billion staking system is leading the DeFi charge, leaving Ethereum behind

TALLINN, Estonia, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the rapidly evolving world of decentralized finance (DeFi), Solana has emerged as a formidable player, as highlighted in the July 2024 Crypto Market Report by AMBCrypto.



It provides an in-depth look at Solana's impressive staking system, which has attracted a staggering $61 billion in staked capital, surpassing Ethereum. The report also sheds light on Solana's remarkable growth and its implications for the DeFi ecosystem. Key highlights include:

Staking milestone: Solana's staking system has attracted $61 billion, surpassing Ethereum, despite having fewer liquid staking tokens (LSTs).





Solana's user-friendly staking system and growing DeFi and stablecoin markets position it as a formidable contender in the blockchain space, with significant growth potential. Besides, for a detailed look at the crypto market, including DeFi, Politifi, DePIN sectors, you can read the AMBCrypto report here. Please reach out to AMBCrypto experts if you have questions.

