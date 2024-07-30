PHILIPPINES, July 30 - Press Release

July 30, 2024 Co-Sponsorship Speech of Sen. Joel Villanueva

Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1070 Honoring Senator Angara

Tuesday, 30 July 2024 Mr. President, my dear colleagues: It is with great pride and honor to co-sponsor Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1070 honoring and expressing the Senate's sincere appreciation to one of the most hardworking, productive, and brilliant public servants of our time, the pride of Aurora Province, our seatmate and brother, Senator and now Secretary, Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara. Mula po noong ma-appoint sa DepEd si Sen. Sonny, pakiramdam ko nagkaroon po ako ng "separation anxiety". Kaya kung pwede lang po, ibalik na si Senator Angara sa Senado! Noong 2012, unang beses po akong naimbitahan ni Sen. Sonny sa kanyang hometown sa Baler, Aurora. Hindi ko po makalimutan nung pinag-surfing n'ya kami sa Sabang Beach sa Baler. Habang inaaral ko mag-surf, sinabihan ako ng instructor ko na, "You can't stop the waves, but you can learn to surf". Senator Sonny, the Department of Education is like a colossal wave, but I know in my heart that you are the most prepared to face it. Mr. President, Sen. Angara's accomplishments over the past two decades speak volumes about his ability to address our education challenges. Wala pong duda na nasa dugong Angara ang pagmamahal sa sektor ng edukasyon - ang kanyang ama na hinahangaan nating lahat, former Senator tito Ed Angara, ang nagsulong ng EDCOM 1, at si Sen. Sonny naman ang isa sa nanguna sa pagtataguyod ng EDCOM 2 na may mahalagang papel sa pag-aangat ng antas ng edukasyon sa bansa. Senator Angara's unwavering dedication to serving the nation is exemplified by the more than 340 laws that he has authored and sponsored. In simple arithmetic, he averaged 17 laws for every year in service. Considering how hard it is to pass a legislation, this is an incredible feat Mr. President. His achievements also embody the essence of "Alagang Angara." The quality of the laws passed by the gentleman from Aurora is equally outstanding - covering the important and urgent concerns of the education, health, labor, and sports sectors, and delivering social justice to the vulnerable sectors of society. He authored landmark legislations such as the: Free Kindergarten Law, the Tatak Pinoy Act, and the recently signed New Government Procurement Act, among others. Aside from these, he ably led the Committee on Finance in taking on the gargantuan task of scrutinizing and defending the annual national budget. His legislative accomplishments are best summarized by the vision that he set. To paraphrase him: Siniguro at sinisiguro ni Senator Angara na "ang bawat miyembro ng pamilyang Pilipino - mula kay baby at kina ate at kuya, hanggang kina nanay at tatay pati sina lolo at lola - ay sinusuportahan at inaalagaan, nang sa gayon ay mabigyan silang lahat ng pagkakataong mangarap ng isang magandang kinabukasan, para sa isang masagana't mas mapag-arugang Pilipinas." Iba talaga ang "Alagang Angara!" The long list of accomplishments does not fully capture his brilliance and his character, both as a public servant and in private. I have had the honor of working alongside him for the most part of our careers in government - spanning a total of 20 years, and I am immensely proud of the legislators we have both become. At work, on the court, and even in life, I like to think of Senator Sonny and I as the modern day dynamic duo of Bob Cousy and Bill Sharman - the original star backcourts of the Celtics. I want to take this opportunity to assure the DepEd family and the nation that Sonny Angara is the best man for the job. He knows the sector like the back of his hand for quality education has been one of his biggest advocacies as a public servant. Bill Russell once said, "Heart in champions has to do with the depth of one's motivation and how well one's mind and body reacts to pressure - that is, being able to do what you do best under maximum pain and stress." I know the task is daunting, given the state of the education sector in the country today. But I also know for a fact that Sonny Angara has the heart of a champion. Just like the legendary Bill Russell, Sonny is the ultimate teammate. He elevated us, his seatmates and teammates, at the Senate. He was a defensive anchor, as he championed bills and defended them in plenary. So I have zero doubt that he will be the sector's most valuable player. Bagamat nalulungkot akong magkahiwalay na ang Splash Bros ng Senado, mananatili po kaming magkatuwang sa pagpapaunlad ng sektor ng edukasyon at sa pagsisilbi sa Bayan. Senator Sonny, hangad ko ang tagumpay mo sa DepEd at ipapanalangin ko ito araw-araw dahil ang tagumpay mo ay tagumpay ng bawat batang Pilipino. As I wish you all the best, allow me to use the favorite expression of your kababayan in Baler: "Akkaw!" Thank you, Senator Angara. Thank you, Mr. President, and may God bless us all.