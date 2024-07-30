Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC Promotes Critical Furnace Repair Services as Winter Nears

Davenport, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, a local business that's been serving the Quad Cities since 1923, is highlighting its furnace repair and installation services as winter approaches. Besides their heating services, they also provide plumbing solutions year-round, handling issues like leaky pipes, clogged drains, and broken fixtures. By offering a variety of services, Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC ensures that residents can depend on them for essential repairs and installations throughout the year.

"In preparation for the upcoming winter season, we want to remind our customers of the importance of regular furnace maintenance," said Bill Durand, CEO of Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC. "A well-maintained furnace not only ensures a warm home during the cold months but also helps avoid costly repairs in the future. Our team is dedicated to providing prompt and reliable furnace repair and installation services to our community."

Having a working heating system during winter is essential. Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC offers comprehensive furnace services that include repairs, installation, and annual system checks. Regular maintenance can make furnaces last longer and run more efficiently, which can help lower energy bills for homeowners.

Alongside heating services, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC also tackles plumbing problems year-round. Their team can repair and install water heaters, clean drains, inspect and repair sewer lines, fix or replace toilets and sinks, and address sump pump issues. With their 24-hour service, they make sure that urgent plumbing problems are resolved quickly, preventing further damage and inconvenience.

To make these services more affordable, Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC has partnered with GreenSky® to offer financing options. This makes it easier for homeowners to handle the costs of necessary repairs or installations without financial stress. The financing application process is designed to be quick and easy.

"We understand that unexpected repairs can be costly, and our goal is to provide solutions that are both effective and affordable," Durand added. "Through our partnership with GreenSky®, we can offer financing plans that help our customers manage the expenses of keeping their homes safe and comfortable."

Celebrating their 100th year in business, Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC is offering a special promotion. Customers who mention "Happy Birthday" can get $100 off a new heating or cooling system. This offer is available until November 30, 2023, and is valid for system replacements only. This promotion is part of the company's efforts to give back to the community that has supported them for nearly a century.

The company also offers Service Partner Agreements, which are maintenance plans that help keep heating and plumbing systems in good shape all year. For a yearly fee of $99 or $8.25 per month, members get an annual furnace check, priority service, no after-hours charges, yearly tune-ups, and discounts on other services. This proactive approach can help prevent bigger issues and offers peace of mind to homeowners.

Customers interested in Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC's services or monthly specials can find more details on their website. The current special for November includes a discount on replacing old air conditioning units and free estimates for heating and cooling installations. This special is part of their efforts to provide cost-effective solutions to their customers.

The company stays active on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. These channels keep customers updated on services, specials, and industry tips.

For those interested in reading more about the company's latest announcements, a detailed news article is available that highlights the importance of scheduling furnace check-ups ahead of winter to prevent expensive repairs later on.

By focusing on providing comprehensive and reliable services, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC continues to be a trusted provider in the Quad Cities area. Their commitment to customer satisfaction and quality service has earned them a solid reputation in the community, which they aim to uphold with every service call.

Visit their website for more information on heating services, plumbing services, and to explore their current special offers.

