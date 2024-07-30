DigiKey Expands Supplier Portfolio and Introduces More Than 340,000 Innovative New Products in the First Half of 2024

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, is excited to announce significant portfolio expansions in the first two quarters of 2024. This includes the addition of more than 150 new suppliers and more than 340,000 innovative new products across its core business, DigiKey Marketplace, and Fulfilled by DigiKey program, including 90,000 new stocking parts with inventory available to sell.



“DigiKey is committed to providing the most innovative new components to our customers,” said Mike Slater, vice president, global business development for DigiKey. “By continuously expanding our supplier mix, we are able to fill technology gaps and add products in areas of rapid growth and high demand, as well as emerging technologies, like automation and control, electric and hybrid vehicles, AI, smart sensors, wireless connectivity and more.”

“DigiKey’s Marketplace growth in the first half of 2024 gives our customers access to more product lines than ever before,” said Missy Hall, vice president, new market development for DigiKey. “We’re continually expanding the diversity of our products and suppliers in new product categories in DigiKey Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs to support the global engineering industry with the best possible selection of products.”

Key suppliers added in the first half of 2024 include AEM, FLEXEMATIC, Faulhaber, Nexcom, Pacific Lasertec and more. These additions reflect DigiKey’s ongoing efforts to expand in all product categories, including advanced controls, precision sensors, high-efficiency motors, and cutting-edge products in industrial automation. By broadening its offerings in these key sectors, DigiKey aims to continue providing customers with the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet their evolving needs. These strategic expansions allow DigiKey to support the latest technological advancements, maintain its position as a leading distributor in the electronics market and ensure that its customers have access to the most innovative and reliable products available.

The company also continues to expand the diversity of its products. New product highlights include:

Nexcom : The Neu-X101-6C-DC fanless edge computing system can handle two independent HDMI 4K@30Hz display outputs. It also has a rich I/O interface with four USB ports, two LAN and six COM -- an ideal IoT edge computer connecting more devices or sensors for digital data transmission in a smart city environment. As a palm-size system, the installation is much easier as less space is needed.

eLichens : The CRA-30-242 Cranberry sensor is an ultra-low power, one-series device which features cutting-edge NDIR (non-dispersive, infrared) and a dual-channel gas sensor. The sensor includes a proprietary IR micro-source, patented optical design and advanced signal processing algorithms. It also provides the lowest power consumption and the highest stability on the market in a compact form factor.

Pacific Lasertec : The company's 25-LHP-213 green helium-neon (HeNe) laser provides an extremely narrow spectral line-width, long operating lifetime, outstanding beam quality and high-value price point.

Schaltbau: As part of the company's C310 series of bi-directional DC contactors, the 1-1614-352138 is designed for continuous currents of 150 amps, 300 amps and 500 amps. The switchgear has both high making and breaking capacities, and a high short-time withstand current to ensure high operational safety.

With these additions, DigiKey ensures that engineers, designers, procurement professionals, and makers can order authentic products that come directly from the manufacturer. The DigiKey Marketplace continues to be a single source for all aspects of technological innovation, offering a diverse range of products from bare PCB boards to IoT solutions.

The Fulfilled by DigiKey program, leveraging a state-of-the-art warehouse and logistics center, provides suppliers with the capabilities of a 3PL warehouse, a global customer base, and world-class on-demand fulfillment services to market, sell, pick, pack, and ship a supplier’s products globally.

For more information about DigiKey, please visit the DigiKey website.

