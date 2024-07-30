SportsBetting.Ai Launches AI Tool for Sports Betting, Lets Players Learn Through Simulation

This company lets players earn a funded account without using personal capital.

Miami, FL, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SportsBetting.Ai, a local tech company based in Miami, Florida, introduces its newest AI tool for sports betting, SportsBetFunding.ai. The program is a pioneering initiative designed to enable individuals to participate in sports betting without risking their own money. This program offers a unique opportunity for players to engage in sports betting responsibly, promoting informed and strategic betting practices.

Today, sports bettors continue to face the challenge of managing financial risk while trying to leverage their knowledge and insights to make successful bets. Addressing this issue, sportsbetfunding.ai features its Betting Stage® Program designed to help players develop and test their sports betting skills in a simulated environment.

SportsBetFunding.ai is a response to the growing demand for risk-free betting opportunities, providing bettors with the tools and resources needed to succeed in the competitive world of sports betting. Through this initiative, players can access funds to place bets, allowing them to focus on developing their strategies and improving their skills without the stress of financial loss.

Learning Through Simulation

SportsBetFunding.ai participants will benefit from a comprehensive support system, including educational resources, strategic insights, and access to expert advice. This initiative aims to foster a community of knowledgeable and responsible bettors, contributing to the overall integrity and sustainability of the sports betting industry.

The platform boasts several key features designed to enhance the sports betting experience for players. Firstly, players can retain 100% of the first $2,000 earned through funded profits, offering a significant earning potential right from the start. The program also enables players to place full-sized bets, maximizing their potential returns.

The onboarding process is streamlined through a simple one-step betting evaluation, ensuring quick and efficient entry into the program. Participants benefit from access to a comprehensive Player Betting Dashboard, which allows them to monitor and manage their bets effectively. To further support bettors, the program includes effective risk management strategies and simple rules to help minimize risks and optimize bets. Additionally, players have the flexibility to bet with multiple accounts, with funding options available up to $100,000, providing ample opportunities to diversify and expand their betting activities.

By achieving specific betting objectives, players can earn a Player Funded Account™, promoting disciplined betting habits and benefiting players of all experience levels. The program includes key components such as Risk Management, essential for protecting betting bankrolls and maximizing long-term profitability, where players are encouraged to follow rules and develop strategies that minimize risks. It also emphasizes Research and Analysis, providing access to advanced tools and data analytics for thorough research and informed decision-making.

Continuous Learning is another critical aspect, as the sports betting landscape is ever-evolving; players are encouraged to stay updated with industry trends and continuously improve their skills. Compliance and Regulation are prioritized to ensure adherence to legal and regulatory requirements, ensuring fair play and integrity.

Performance Evaluation is enhanced with AI-driven tools that track key metrics, analyze results, and make adjustments to improve performance over time. Monitoring Evaluations teaches players to evaluate their betting performance using key performance indicators (KPIs) and statistical analysis. Additionally, the program delves into the Psychology of Betting, offering courses that explore the psychological aspects of sports betting, helping players make rational decisions under uncertainty.

Players must meet specific objectives and adhere to rules to qualify for a Player Funded Account™. The evaluation process is divided into phases, each with its own profit targets and risk management criteria. In Phase 1, players must achieve a 30% profit target with a minimum of 20 bets over 20 days, without exceeding the maximum loss limits. In Phase 2, the goal is to achieve a 25% profit target under similar conditions. Once qualified for a Player Funded Account™, players must maintain their account balance by following the program’s risk management rules.

Betting Stage Package

To join SportsBetting.Ai, players can select from various Betting Stage® packages, each offering different account sizes and maximum wager limits. Packages range from the $2.5K Rookie to the $100K High Roller, catering to players with different betting capacities and goals.

These packages are designed to cater to different experience levels and betting styles, providing customized funding and strategic guidance at each stage. From beginner packages that offer foundational support and lower stakes, to advanced packages that provide higher funding limits and sophisticated strategy development, bettors can select the package that best fits their needs and goals.

Participants in the program can engage in a variety of sports markets, including but not limited to American football, hockey, basketball, soccer, baseball, tennis, and more. This diversity allows players to explore different betting strategies and gain insights into various sporting events, fostering a comprehensive learning experience in sports betting. The program is available worldwide, with a few exceptions due to local regulations.

Participants can also benefit from a 15% Lifetime Referral Commission program, earning ongoing commissions for referring new players to the program.

Joining SportsBetFunding.ai

SportsBetting.Ai’s SportsBetFunding.ai represents a significant advancement in the sports betting industry. By providing a platform where players can bet without risking their own capital and by promoting disciplined and informed betting practices, the program offers a unique and valuable opportunity for sports bettors of all levels.

As the sports betting industry continues to grow rapidly, driven by technological advancements and widespread legalization, SportsBetting.Ai harnesses technology to make the betting experience better for new and old bettors alike. Its comprehensive support system and innovative programs ensure that bettors are well-equipped to navigate the dynamic landscape, making

SportsBetting.Ai a valuable partner in achieving sustainable betting success.

SportsBetFunding.ai adheres to stringent compliance and regulatory standards to ensure fair play and integrity in the sports betting industry. For more information about the platform and how to get involved, visit https://sportsbetfunding.ai now. The company also has a blog section for interested players to enhance their betting knowledge and skills.



About SportsBetFunding.ai

SportsBetFunding.ai is dedicated to providing innovative solutions and support for sports bettors. With a focus on responsible betting practices, the company aims to enhance the betting experience by offering resources and programs that promote strategic and informed decision-making.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

