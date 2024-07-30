NCCER Releases Recommendations to Support Tradeswomen in the Industry

This call-to-action guide provides owners and contractors with straightforward ways to improve recruitment and retention of women in the construction industry.

ALACHUA, Fla., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), recently published a follow up to their highly regarded research that was released in 2023, In Her Own Words: Improving Project Outcomes. As a follow up, NCCER compiled the recommendations made by 176 tradeswomen in the field to assist contractors with recruiting and retaining women in the construction industry. This new publication, In Her Own Words: A Call to Action From the Field, highlights actionable items that contractors can take to build more inclusive projects and companies.

“With the construction workforce shortages continuing to grow, and competition for talent getting even tighter, it is time for our industry to make changes that will not only attract new individuals but will improve our industry as a whole,” said Jennifer Wilkerson, NCCER Vice President of Innovation and Advancement. “As a whole new generation of young people — the Toolbelt Generation — are taking a look at construction for potential career pathways, this provides a great opportunity for our industry to make the necessary changes to become the industry of choice for everyone.”

Opportunities exist to help create a more inviting and supportive environment for women in construction. NCCER’s research identified seven main action items contractors can start implementing to improve recruitment and retention of women in the industry. These recommendations range from parent parking on large project sites to accommodations for mothers. The call-to-action guide offers specific, straightforward and measurable tactics companies can apply to support women in the construction workforce.

Click here to access “In Her Own Words: A Call to Action From the Field.”

# # #

About NCCER – The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) is the leading provider of construction education for industry and career and technical education programs. With flexible workforce development and learning solutions, NCCER’s programs provide consistency and quality to ensure craft professionals and learners receive industry-recognized certifications and credentials. To learn more, visit www.nccer.org.

Attachment

Alexis Harwood NCCER 386.518.6500 x5511 media@nccer.org