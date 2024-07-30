Wes Brown Appointed Arctiq’s Chief Technology Officer

Leading the Charge in Innovation and Strategic Alignment for Future Growth

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctiq, a leading provider of professional IT solutions and managed services, announced today the appointment of Wes Brown as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Brown has been with Arctiq (formerly known as DynTek) since 2016, most recently serving as the company’s Vice President of Architecture where he led nationwide pre-sales architecture and engineering support for Arctiq’s Modern Infrastructure Practice.



“Wes’ deep technical expertise, innovative mindset, and strong leadership skills have been instrumental in driving Arctiq’s growth and success,” said Chris McMillen, Arctiq’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We are excited to have him step into the role of CTO where he will ensure we maintain the highest levels of expertise and technical readiness in the areas that deliver the most value to our customers and keep us ahead of the curve.”

As CTO, Brown will set and implement Arctiq's technological vision and strategy, overseeing the adoption of emerging technologies and solution development in close alignment with internal teams, strategic partners, and customers to support the company’s long-term business goals.

"I'm honored to assume the role of CTO at Arctiq, a company filled with talented technologists who consistently push the boundaries of innovation," said Brown. "Leveraging advancements in areas like AI, data, and cyber security automation, along with pioneering new delivery methods for infrastructure solutions, allows us to accelerate client business outcomes through technology."

Arctiq is a leader in professional IT services and managed services across three core Centers of Excellence: Enterprise Security, Modern Infrastructure and Platform Engineering. Renowned for our ability to architect intelligence, we connect, protect, and transform organizations, empowering them to thrive in today's digital landscape. Arctiq builds on decades of industry expertise and a customer-centric ethos to deliver exceptional value to clients across diverse industries.

www.arctiq.com

Linda Ford

Vice President of Marketing | Arctiq

linda.ford@arctiq.com

949-836-8323

