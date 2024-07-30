Wired for Innovation: Semitech Semiconductor Brings Adaptable IIoT Connectivity to Specialized Markets

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subterranean sensors in mining operations. Special lighting effects in large event venues. Sensor networks in trailers and tractor-trailer communication. Smart and safe industrial battery charging. Smart irrigation systems. Secure airfield strip lighting. These and other industrial applications are wildly disparate, but they share one thing in common: the need for reliable, efficient communication solutions that can operate in diverse and often challenging environments without any dedicated wiring.



While the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) spans many applications with diverse requirements, the need for cost-effective narrowband communication is universal. Efficient, low-bandwidth connectivity forms the backbone of the IIoT, enabling businesses to streamline operations, enhance safety and efficiency, and drive innovation. Addressing these varied requirements in an effective manner using existing infrastructure and spanning a wide range of applications is one of the stumbling blocks to IIoT deployments.

One company has built a successful business model around addressing these types of niche applications. Semitech Semiconductor provides multi-modal communication solutions wirelessly and over power lines to meet the diverse requirements of such industrial applications, even in environments with connectivity challenges, bridging the gap between specialized requirements and scalability.

Semitech's long-tail business model is based on the typically long life span and the resulting lifetime value of IIoT implementations. It emphasizes adaptability, allowing the company to efficiently address a multitude of market needs with a single, extensible solution. This approach not only reduces the complexity of managing diverse product lines, but also enables the company to remain agile in the face of evolving technological landscapes and maintain the high quality of its solutions. The company’s commitment to providing adaptable, budget-friendly communication solutions for niche applications is exemplified by its recent move to make its PLC technology more accessible through the introduction of plug-and-play Click boards™. These Click boards reduce time to market through rapid prototyping, streamlining the integration of PLC into industrial automation systems.

"The IIoT landscape is inherently dynamic and fragmented, presenting a myriad of challenges,” noted Semitech CEO Zeev Collin. “The companies that possess the agility to swiftly adapt their technology will emerge triumphant. At Semitech, we find the sweet spots in industrial applications and deliver the core technologies that underpin reliable communications across diverse use cases in those applications."

