Anteriad Named in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for GTM Data Applications

Rye Brook, New York, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad today announced their inclusion in the latest 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for GTM Data Applications Report. Gartner explains that “GTM data applications represent the market evolution of revenue data solutions by condensing first- and third-party customer and prospect data and buying signals into actionable insights for end users.” Gartner assumes that “By 2027, 60% of B2B organizations will utilize multisource data enrichment and orchestration to improve pipeline velocity by 10%.”

Anteriad believes that its GTM Data Applications solutions provide B2B marketers with the range of data and insights necessary to drive a complex multichannel marketing strategy, and that its customers have the data and capabilities they need to get in front of their customers with relevant, well-timed messages.

Anteriad’s in-house built intent solution is ethically sourced with more than 8,000 topics for marketers to select from and customize. With massive data coverage across firmographics, demographics and social profiles, global companies can get the granularity and accuracy they need to reach the right prospects. Paired with cutting edge real-time marketing technology, Anteriad provides actionability to ensure their customers reach audiences faster.

“Data is at the foundation of everything we do, and we are thrilled to be recognized in the new Gartner Market Guide Report. We feel, the research shows the vital importance that B2B marketers place on quality data. Combined with our marketing solutions, our customers are able to execute marketing plans across complex customer journeys that include many stakeholders at a global scale,” said Lynn Tornabene, CMO at Anteriad.

Gartner, Market Guide for GTM Data Applications , By Alyssa Cruz, Alan Antin, Sandhya Mahadevan, 3 July 2024.

About Anteriad

