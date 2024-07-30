Already Streaming, “Rivers and Creeks” Now Makes its Way to Radio

Gary Patrick

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Texas based singer and songwriter Gary Patrick announces the release of his single, “Rivers and Creeks,” to radio stations across the state and beyond. Written by Patrick and his songwriting partner Ken Orsow, the song is "a heartfelt encouragement for young people to be a little kinder to one another."

“Rivers and Creeks” came together in just a few writing sessions, and is one of six tracks off of Gary’s album “High to Ride,” released in 2023. All tracks were recorded at Mauldin Studios and produced by Chad Mauldin. Patrick explains, “This new radio release includes sounds and textures that define Americana, Folk, Country and Rock productions. Chad was able to really help bring all of that together.”

“Rivers and Creeks” will also be one of the songs in Patrick's performance, for The Josie Music Awards Pre-Show Party, taking place October 26th at the CMA Hall of Fame and Museum Theater. Both the awards show and pre-show event, celebrate independent artists and will take place in Nashville. Patrick along with his family and friends are eagerly looking forward to the experience. “I’ll have some incredible support in the audience, people who've been encouraging of my career for a long time” Gary shared.

Patrick has also been nominated for Artist of the Year in the Folk/Americana Category by The Josie Music Awards, which takes place on October 27th and will be held at the Grand Ole Opry House. "There’s a tremendous level of joy that comes with just being nominated,” says Patrick.

The Americana singer and songwriter’s early journey in the music industry includes a decade as the lead vocalist and guitarist for his house band, Clock Work, at The Mirage Hotel and Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. Patrick and his band also graced the stages of Cesar's Palace, The Monte Carlo, The Venetian, and Paris Hotels.

Gary has since set up a home base with his wife Kara in Mineola, Texas, near his parents. He performs an average of 150 shows each year: “Family is very important to me and helps inspire so much of why I do what I do.”

Other songs off of Patrick’s “High to Ride” album include the introspective "Waiting that Long," and a nostalgic touch with John Waite's "Missing You." Tracks like “Nobody Else But You” and “Leave Me Lonely” showcase Patrick's sense of innocence in his lyrics. “This project is a combination of all the genres that I've loved in my life,” he concludes.

For more information, please visit Gary Patrick’s website at garypatrick.love