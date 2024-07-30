Euclid Chemical Introduces Innovative New Bond Breakers for Tilt-Up Construction

Cleveland, Ohio, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euclid Chemical, a leading manufacturer of specialty concrete and masonry construction products, has announced the launch of EucoTilt WB and EucoTilt SB, the latest advancements in bond breaker technology engineered for tilt-up construction.

These two new, patent-pending products are the cornerstone of Euclid Chemical’s comprehensive tilt-up package, which is designed to significantly enhance the efficiency, quality and sustainability of tilt-up concrete construction projects.

EucoTilt SB

Setting a new standard in tilt-up panel production, EucoTilt SB is a solvent-based bond breaker that features a chemically reactive, membrane-forming cure. Formulated without wax or hydrocarbon resins, EucoTilt SB utilizes organic compounds to react with free lime in concrete casting surfaces, forming amorphous gels and metallic soaps. This chemical reaction ensures a clean release of cast panels, minimizing surface defects and eliminating the need for subsequent repairs. EucoTilt SB’s unique solvent blend enables rapid drying, even in cool, damp conditions—enhancing on-site productivity.

EucoTilt WB



EucoTilt WB offers a water-based bond breaker alternative with identical chemical reactivity and performance benefits. Like its solvent-based counterpart, EucoTilt WB contains no wax or hydrocarbon resins—ensuring compatibility with post-applied coatings and preventing staining or adhesion issues. It is a microemulsion featuring an ultra-small particle size, which offers improved application characteristics and more uniform film formation on a casting slab—allowing even distribution of active ingredients. This results in tilt-up panels that not only lift more efficiently, but maintain a cleaner surface less prone to defects and residue buildup. An environmentally sustainable choice for tilt-up construction, it complies with all U.S. EPA and local VOC regulations, including OTC, LADCO, Maricopa County and California standards (e.g., CARB, SCAQMD).

Both EucoTilt SB and EucoTilt WB are excellent choices for use as cure coats, meeting the moisture retention properties of ASTM C309 when applied to hard-troweled surfaces prepared according to CEN/TS 14754. Their chemical reactivity with free lime in concrete enhances wash-off resistance to rain and foot traffic abrasion, ensuring long-lasting performance.

“We are excited to expand Euclid Chemical’s position as the leader in concrete flooring products,” said Matt Kwiecien, senior product manager at Euclid Chemical. “Representing our commitment to innovation and sustainability in tilt-up construction, our new EucoTilt bond breakers offer contractors a solution that improves efficiency and delivers superior results.”

In addition to its new EucoTilt SB and EucoTilt WB bond breakers, Euclid Chemical’s tilt-up package includes a range of complementary products such as EucoRepair Smooth repair mortar, Euco Diamond Hard liquid densifier, QWIKjoint polyurea joint filler, and wall coatings Tammscoat and Tammolastic. Together, these products form a comprehensive system designed to support every stage of tilt-up concrete construction projects—from casting to finishing.

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical’s expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems, and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

