Multirotor Drones Market is expected to be valued at USD 10.15 billion by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Companies covered: AeroVironment, Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Autel Robotics, ideaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd., Draganfly Inc., Embention Sistemas Inteligentes SA, Aero Systems West Inc., Australian UAV Pty Ltd, Centeye, Inc., and Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

The multirotor drones market is expected to grow at 15.8 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 10.15 billion by 2029 from USD 3.14 billion in 2021.

Top leading companies in the global Multirotor Drones market includes:

The multirotor drones market key players include AeroVironment, Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Autel Robotics, ideaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd., Draganfly Inc., Embention Sistemas Inteligentes SA, Aero Systems West Inc., Australian UAV Pty Ltd, Centeye, Inc., and Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Recent Development:

September 13, 2022: Aerovironment introduced next-generation all-electric vapor 55 mx helicopter unmanned aircraft system, built for heavier payloads and longer distances. Delivering new levels of operational performance with a completely redesigned modular autonomy framework, VAPOR 55 MX enables increased endurance and expanded payload capacity to meet current and emerging needs of defense, commercial and industrial customers.

March 7 , 2023: Los Angeles, CA. March 7, 2023 – Draganfly Inc. announced SkyeBrowse will integrate its world class reality capture platform. This new integration with Draganfly drones by SkyeBrowse will provide emergency responders with enhanced situational awareness and rapid deployment capabilities during critical incidents.

Multirotor Drones Market segmentation:

Multirotor Drones Market By Product, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Tricopters

Quadcopters

Hexacopters

Octocopters

Multirotor Drones Market By Payload, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Camera

Wireless Hd Transmission Video System

Electro-Optical Sensors

Wi-Fi

Gps

Laser Designators

Cbrn Sensors

Multirotor Drones Market By Application, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Aerial Shooting

Law Enforcement

Surveilance And Reconnaissance

Geographical Inspection

Commercial Inspection

Multirotor Drones Market By End User, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Defense Sector

Government

Commercial Sector

Multirotor Drones Market By Region, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East And Africa

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa).

Quantitative Analysis -

- Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2030

- Market size and revenue estimates for products up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for application up to 2030

- Market revenue estimates for type up to 2030

- Regional market size and forecast up to 2030

