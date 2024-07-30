Submit Release
Morris State Bancshares Announces Quarterly Earnings, Announces Retirement of Sub-Debt Tranche and Declares Third Quarter Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $5.3 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $515 thousand, or 10.70%, compared to net income of $4.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. In the linked quarter comparison, the Company’s net income increased $432 thousand, or 8.82%, compared to net income of $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $607 thousand, or 4.68%, from prior quarter levels. Increased quarterly net earnings were a result of growth in both loan balances and loan yields which pushed the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) back over 4.00% for the year.

“We are very pleased with the second quarter as we continued to outpace our budget. Our bankers have diligently continued to grow loans, mostly construction and development in our faster growing markets, which is providing steady growth in our earning asset yield as these loans fund. The growth in our earning asset yield outpaced the increase in our cost of funds by five basis points. We remain focused on growing our deposits, specifically noninterest bearing deposits to help further protect our margin,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO.  

The net interest margin was 4.06% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.99% for the first quarter of 2024 and 4.04% for the second quarter of 2023. The average yield on earning assets grew 12 basis points from 5.87%, as of March 31, 2024, to 5.99%, while the bank’s cost of funds increased seven basis points from 2.09% to 2.16% during the same period.

Loans increased $21.2 million or an annualized 7.24% during the second quarter. The provision for credit losses increased $267 thousand, primarily driven by the bank’s CECL provision for unfunded commitments. The bank’s reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.30% for June 30, 2024, as compared to 1.34% for March 31, 2024, and 1.36% as of June 30, 2023. The Company’s adversely classified index increased slightly from 5.22% as of March 31, 2024 to 6.04% as of June 30, 2024, but was down from 6.41% from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The bank’s efficiency ratio improved to 57.97% as of June 30, 2024 from 61.48% at March 31, 2024.

The Company’s total shareholders’ equity increased 2.33% during the quarter to $186 million as of June 30, 2024, and up 9.69%, or $16.4 million, from June 30, 2023. Tangible book value of the Company grew to $16.531 on June 30, 2024, from $16.171 on March 31, 2024, and was up 10.27% from $14.99 as of June 30, 2023. On July 17, 2024, the board of directors approved a second quarter dividend of $0.0921 per share payable on or about September 15, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of August 15, 2024.

During the quarter, the Company also redeemed in full the remaining $8.25 million of its subordinated debt issued in 2019.  This debt was set to reprice from its original fixed rate to a floating rate of 3-month SOFR plus 408 basis points, or 9.28% based upon current rates.  The adjustment in the rate payable on this issuance would have increased the Company’s pre-tax interest expense on the issuance from $129 thousand to $193 thousand per quarter, based upon rates at the time of the redemption.  The Company has one remaining issuance of subordinated debt of $15.0 million, which will convert from its current fixed rate of 5.25% to a floating rate currently equal to 10.20% in July 2025, at which time the debt will also be redeemable by the Company.  As the Company continues to build cash reserves, it is management’s intention to retire this tranche in full as well when it is eligible for redemption. 

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. 

1 Per share amounts for March 31, 2024 and previous quarters have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 4-for-1 stock dividend.

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                           
Consolidating Balance Sheet
                           
                           
  June 30,   March 31,           June 30,        
    2024       2024     Change   % Change     2023     Change   % Change
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)           (Unaudited)        
ASSETS                          
                           
Cash and due from banks $ 43,688,884     $ 67,354,916     $ (23,666,032 )   -35.14 %   $ 49,157,915     $ (5,469,031 )   -11.13 %
Federal funds sold   14,624,710       3,746,408       10,878,302     290.37 %     16,908,217       (2,283,507 )   -13.51 %
Total cash and cash equivalents   58,313,594       71,101,324       (12,787,730 )   -17.99 %     66,066,132       (7,752,538 )   -11.73 %
                           
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks   100,000       100,000       -     0.00 %     100,000       -     0.00 %
Securities available for sale, at fair value   7,669,642       7,845,095       (175,453 )   -2.24 %     -       7,669,642     0.00 %
Securities held to maturity, at cost (net of CECL Reserve)   227,532,821       231,758,455       (4,225,634 )   -1.82 %     253,917,288       (26,384,467 )   -10.39 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost   1,027,800       1,029,600       (1,800 )   -0.17 %     1,494,300       (466,500 )   -31.22 %
Loans, net of unearned income   1,081,790,223       1,060,755,992       21,034,231     1.98 %     1,024,348,931       57,441,292     5.61 %
Less-allowance for credit losses   (14,109,191 )     (14,236,149 )     126,958     -0.89 %     (13,912,231 )     (196,960 )   1.42 %
Loans, net   1,067,681,032       1,046,519,843       21,161,189     2.02 %     1,010,436,700       57,244,332     5.67 %
Bank premises and equipment, net   13,051,972       13,112,437       (60,465 )   -0.46 %     13,528,556       (476,584 )   -3.52 %
ROU assets for operating lease, net   945,268       1,035,712       (90,444 )   -8.73 %     1,327,882       (382,614 )   -28.81 %
Goodwill   9,361,704       9,361,704       -     0.00 %     9,361,704       -     0.00 %
Intangible assets, net   1,508,214       1,594,101       (85,887 )   -5.39 %     1,851,765       (343,551 )   -18.55 %
Other real estate and foreclosed assets   43,408       38,558       4,850     12.58 %     3,749,267       (3,705,859 )   -98.84 %
Accrued interest receivable   6,421,999       5,964,911       457,088     7.66 %     5,224,150       1,197,849     22.93 %
Cash surrender value of life insurance   14,915,967       14,813,139       102,828     0.69 %     14,516,332       399,635     2.75 %
Other assets   21,721,225       25,151,653       (3,430,428 )   -13.64 %     23,327,101       (1,605,876 )   -6.88 %
Total Assets $ 1,430,294,646     $ 1,429,426,532     $ 868,114     0.06 %   $ 1,404,901,177       25,393,469     1.81 %
                           
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                          
                           
Deposits:                          
Non-interest bearing $ 298,997,994     $ 302,810,356     $ (3,812,362 )   -1.26 %   $ 318,451,205       (19,453,211 )   -6.11 %
Interest bearing   914,360,430       904,181,606       10,178,824     1.13 %     858,291,311       56,069,119     6.53 %
    1,213,358,424       1,206,991,962       6,366,462     0.53 %     1,176,742,516       36,615,908     3.11 %
Other borrowed funds   18,998,904       27,169,934       (8,171,030 )   -30.07 %     45,113,982       (26,115,078 )   -57.89 %
Lease liability for operating lease   945,268       1,035,712       (90,444 )   -8.73 %     1,327,882       (382,614 )   -28.81 %
Accrued interest payable   1,730,280       1,419,439       310,841     21.90 %     580,607       1,149,673     198.01 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   9,038,821       10,830,616       (1,791,795 )   -16.54 %     11,359,139       (2,320,318 )   -20.43 %
Total liabilities   1,244,071,697       1,247,447,663       (3,375,966 )   -0.27 %     1,235,124,126       8,947,571     0.72 %
                           
Shareholders' Equity:                          
Common stock   10,688,223       10,645,509       42,714     0.40 %     10,645,374       42,849     0.40 %
Paid in capital surplus   34,729,351       34,349,749       379,602     1.11 %     33,015,191       1,714,160     5.19 %
Retained earnings   132,061,494       133,038,717       (977,223 )   -0.73 %     117,637,067       14,424,427     12.26 %
Current year earnings   10,213,197       4,890,818       5,322,379     108.82 %     8,911,726       1,301,471     14.60 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   1,648,392       1,811,160       (162,768 )   -8.99 %     2,302,605       (654,213 )   -28.41 %
Treasury Stock, at cost 83,142   (3,117,708 )     (2,757,084 )     (360,624 )   13.08 %     (2,734,912 )     (382,796 )   14.00 %
Total shareholders' equity   186,222,949       181,978,869       4,244,080     2.33 %     169,777,051       16,445,898     9.69 %
                           
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,430,294,646     $ 1,429,426,532       868,114     0.06 %   $ 1,404,901,177       25,393,469     1.81 %
                           


MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                           
Consolidating Statement of Income
for the Three Months Ended
                           
                           
  June 30,   March 31,           June 30,        
    2024       2024     Change   % Change     2023     Change   % Change
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)           (Unaudited)        
Interest and Dividend Income:                          
Interest and fees on loans $ 17,879,134     $ 17,124,889     $ 754,245     4.40 %   $ 15,361,766     $ 2,517,368     16.39 %
Interest income on securities   1,837,396       1,970,394       (132,998 )   -6.75 %     2,099,593       (262,197 )   -12.49 %
Income on federal funds sold   156,184       168,129       (11,945 )   -7.10 %     106,490       49,694     46.67 %
Income on time deposits held in other banks   590,205       408,412       181,793     44.51 %     267,047       323,158     121.01 %
Other interest and dividend income   64,639       75,848       (11,209 )   -14.78 %     66,236       (1,597 )   -2.41 %
Total interest and dividend income   20,527,558       19,747,672       779,886     3.95 %     17,901,132       2,626,426     14.67 %
                           
Interest Expense:                          
Deposits   6,568,679       6,339,843       228,836     3.61 %     4,290,251       2,278,428     53.11 %
Interest on other borrowed funds   389,629       445,278       (55,649 )   -12.50 %     574,301       (184,672 )   -32.16 %
Interest on federal funds purchased   --       --       --     0.00 %     705       (705 )   0.00 %
Total interest expense   6,958,308       6,785,121       173,187     2.55 %     4,865,257       2,093,051     43.02 %
                           
Net interest income before provision for loan losses   13,569,250       12,962,551       606,699     4.68 %     13,035,875       533,375     4.09 %
Less-provision for credit losses   272,419       4,501       267,918     5952.41 %     (141,187 )     413,606     -292.95 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   13,296,831       12,958,050       338,781     2.61 %     13,177,062       119,769     0.91 %
                           
Noninterest Income:                          
Service charges on deposit accounts   535,847       491,568       44,279     9.01 %     533,273       2,574     0.48 %
Other service charges, commissions and fees   397,787       362,692       35,095     9.68 %     376,266       21,521     5.72 %
Gain on sales of foreclosed assets   --       700       (700 )   -100.00 %     --       --     0.00 %
Gain on sales of premises and equipment   141       --       --     --       --       141     0.00 %
Increase in CSV of life insurance   102,828       101,516       1,312     1.29 %     92,372       10,456     11.32 %
Other income   355,155       251,361       103,794     41.29 %     106,051       249,104     234.89 %
Total noninterest income   1,391,758       1,207,837       183,921     15.23 %     1,107,962       283,796     25.61 %
                           
Noninterest Expense:                          
Salaries and employee benefits   4,650,704       4,861,534       (210,830 )   -4.34 %     3,889,461       761,243     19.57 %
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net   536,330       545,126       (8,796 )   -1.61 %     570,746       (34,416 )   -6.03 %
Loss on sales and calls of securities   265       --       265     --       --       265     --  
Loss on sales of foreclosed assets   --       --       --     --       5,816       (5,816 )   --  
Other expenses   3,860,188       3,716,219       143,969     3.87 %     3,681,617       178,571     4.85 %
Total noninterest expense   9,047,487       9,122,879       (75,392 )   -0.83 %     8,147,640       899,847     11.04 %
                           
Income Before Income Taxes   5,641,102       5,043,008       598,094     11.86 %     6,137,384       (496,282 )   -8.09 %
Provision for income taxes   318,723       152,190       166,533     -109.42 %     1,329,595       (1,010,872 )   -76.03 %
Net Income $ 5,322,379     $ 4,890,818       431,561     8.82 %   $ 4,807,789       514,590     10.70 %
                           
                           
Earnings per common share:                          
Basic $ 0.50     $ 0.46       0.04     8.70 %   $ 0.45       0.05     11.11 %
Diluted $ 0.50     $ 0.46       0.04     8.70 %   $ 0.45       0.05     11.11 %

Per share amounts for each period have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 4-for-1 stock dividend.

      Quarter Ending
           
      June 30, March 31, June 30,
        2024     2024     2023  
Dollars in thousand, except per share data   (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
           
           
Per Share Data        
Basic Earnings per Common Share     $ 0.50   $ 0.46   $ 0.45  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share       0.50     0.46     0.45  
Dividends per Common Share       0.092     0.092     0.088  
Book Value per Common Share       17.56     17.20     16.05  
Tangible Book Value per Common Share     16.53     16.17     14.99  
           
Average Diluted Shared Outstanding       10,611,811     10,602,289     10,585,884  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding     10,605,080     10,624,932     10,583,263  
           
           
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)      
Return on Average Assets       1.73 %   1.55 %   1.60 %
Return on Average Equity       13.12 %   11.74 %   12.79 %
Equity/Assets       13.18 %   13.09 %   12.45 %
Yield on Earning Assets       5.99 %   5.87 %   5.38 %
Cost of Funds       2.16 %   2.09 %   1.47 %
Net Interest Margin       4.06 %   3.99 %   4.04 %
Efficiency Ratio       57.97 %   61.48 %   54.37 %
           
Credit Metrics          
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans     1.30 %   1.34 %   1.36 %
Adversely Classified Assets to Tier 1 Capital plus Allowance for Loan Losses       6.04 %   5.22 %   6.41 %

Per share amounts for each period have been adjusted to reflect the April 22, 2024 4-for-1 stock dividend.


CONTACT:
Morris State Bancshares
Chris Bond
Chief Financial Officer
478-272-5202

