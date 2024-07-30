Skyhawk Introduces Complimentary Purple Team Assessment to Empower Channel Partners to Identify Cloud Risks

Expands channel program, enables partners to offer powerful Assessments to their clients

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLACK HAT CONFERENCE -- Skyhawk Security, the originator of Cloud Threat Detection and Response (CDR), revolutionized cloud security when it introduced the industry’s first AI-based, autonomous purple team technology that provides Continuous Proactive Protection. Now Skyhawk is using the power and speed of its platform to introduce the Purple Team Assessment. Offered at no charge, the Assessment evaluates how vulnerable an organization’s crown jewels are. It then shows weaponized threats attackers are likely to exploit to get to them.

Skyhawk will demonstrate the power of its Continuous Proactive Protection and its award-winning Cloud Security Threat Detection and Response technology in booth SC109 at Black Hat USA 2024, taking place August 3-8 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The company also announced it is expanding its channel program and will allow partners to offer Purple Team Assessments to their clients. This provides channel partners with a unique and powerful sales tool that immediately helps customers better protect themselves as well as clearly demonstrating the value the Skyhawk platform delivers. MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, resellers and other potential partners can find out more about the Skyhawk channel program on the company website.

These capabilities are built upon Skyhawk’s award-winning cloud threat detection and response platform, an agentless threat detection platform utilizing three layers of AI and wide range of telemetries to prevent breaches in the cloud.

Earlier this year, Skyhawk shifted the paradigm for cloud security by introducing the first proactive Cloud Threat Detection Platform leveraging AI-based Cloud Autonomous Purple Team. The key to this innovative approach is AI Twins, AI-based Red and Blue Teams that continuously run attack simulations and defend against them, a continuous process that identifies security gaps and prioritizes them based on the business value of the asset behind the vulnerability. This approach, termed “Exposure Hunting,” replaces traditional threat hunting by helping security teams identify exposures before they evolve into threats or incidents, thereby preventing cloud breaches.

The new Purple Team Assessment uses the platform to analyze the client’s inventory, map out the paths to the crown jewels and then show the least resistant path(s) to those assets. In parallel it also analyzes log files and telemetry data to evaluate detection and response automation. The impact on the client team is minimal, just one hour to on-board the data. The actual analysis is a zero-touch process. This allows teams to continue their regular activities without significant interruption.

The Purple Team Assessment report is comprehensive, detailing risk and exposure to the crown jewels. It includes weaponized exposures, critical and prioritized vulnerabilities and attack vector permutations.

“Major advantages of our solution are that it is proactive, fast and automatic. We put those capabilities to work to provide organizations with this overview of their cloud security, as well as to demonstrate the power that our platform can deliver on a continuous, proactive and automatic basis,” said Chen Burshan, CEO of Skyhawk Security.

Organizations interested in learning more about the Purple Team Assessment or scheduling one can visit https://skyhawk.security/free-purple-team-assessment/. To learn more about Skyhawk Security’s comprehensive product offering, visit https://skyhawk.security/. For continuing updates follow Skyhawk Security on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Skyhawk Security

Skyhawk Security is the originator of Cloud Threat Detection and Response (CDR), leveraging a multi-layer AI-based approach to identify and stop cloud threats before they become breaches. Skyhawk revolutionizes CDR with its Continuous Proactive Protection, an AI-powered Autonomous Purple Team, enabling security teams to take a proactive approach to cloud security for the very first time. Led by a team of cyber security and cloud professionals who built the original CSPM category, Skyhawk’s platform evolves cloud security posture management far beyond scanning and static configuration analysis, continuously adapting and improving threat detection so that it is always aligned with the cloud architecture. Skyhawk Security is a spin-off of Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR).

