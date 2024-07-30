Acentra Health Honored as an AWS Champion for Digital Transformation in the Public Health Sector

Company is the only public health sector-focused technology partner recognized for its use of cloud-native solutions to improve efficiency and outcomes

MCLEAN, Va., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology solutions and clinical services company dedicated to helping government healthcare agencies accelerate better health outcomes, announced it has been recognized by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as an AWS Champion. This prestigious acknowledgment by AWS celebrates organizations that drive digital transformation through innovative use of cloud computing. Acentra Health was the only organization among the 2024 AWS Champion honorees with a specific focus on the needs of the public health sector.



State and federal agencies continue to invest in cloud solutions and cloud-native application development to advance their missions and enable seamless interactions between different agencies. Specifically, state agencies are increasingly prioritizing the adoption of cloud services, with a focus on enhancing benefits claims processing and case management-based workloadsi. Acentra Health uses its AWS-enabled cloud capabilities to process more than 1.8 billion claims and more than 5.7 million prior authorizations annually for its state clients’ mission-critical programs. These efforts drive $48 billion in payments while also improving care quality, healthcare experiences, and public health efforts.

“Acentra Health serves more than 45 state and 25 federal agencies, impacting the lives of 140 million beneficiaries nationwide,” said Harish Nanda, Chief Technology Officer, Acentra Health. “This award recognizes our technological leadership and reinforces that Acentra Health is uniquely positioned to bring deep cloud expertise and industry-specific knowledge to state and federal agencies looking to streamline their operations and service delivery.”

Acentra Health has a long history of technology innovation. It was the first company, in partnership with the state of Washington, to move a Medicaid Enterprise System to the cloud, and has continued to work with state clients to modernize their Medicaid systems. These innovative and continuous modernization efforts help Acentra Health’s clients achieve greater efficiency and cost savings for their programs, and better outcomes for their beneficiaries.

The AWS Champions program recognizes, celebrates, and supports organizations that have used AWS services in groundbreaking ways to improve services for their clients and their communities. Organizations selected to receive this award share a mission to transform and advance their organization to better serve their clients, employees, and end users.

