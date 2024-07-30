Excelsior! Stan Lee Universe Excites Crowds at the San Diego Comic-Con Last Weekend

Fans Lined Up to Purchase Stan Lee Universe Limited-Edition Apparel; for Signings by Esteemed Pop Culture Artists; and to Attend the “Stan Lee: The Next 100 Years” Panel

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON), the controlling partner of Stan Lee Universe, LLC, celebrates a tremendously successful 2024 San Diego Comic-Con roll-out of multiple Stan Lee Universe activations, including the debut of limited-edition apparel and digital collectibles from Multiverse Clothing and VeVe; signings with celebrated pop culture artists at VeVe’s booth, and the Stan Lee: The Next 100 Years panel last Saturday, which offered a sneak-peek into what’s coming from Stan Lee Universe, as well as an EXCLUSIVE STAN LEE TRAILER looking at the icon himself.

"On the heels of a world record weekend box office for Deadpool & Wolverine, two key characters in the universe that Stan Lee co-created, as well as the weekend news that Robert Downey Jr, was revealed to be the new Dr. Doom in Marvel’s upcoming Avengers films, it was more clear than ever that Stan Lee remains an unequaled force in pop culture, and we certainly experienced his enduring popularity this last weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. His 20 million fans across the social media landscape fuel comic books, TV, film, and merchandise, and they can’t seem to get enough of the great icon,” stated Kartoon Studios Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward.

This last weekend, numerous fans attending San Diego Comic-Con lined up at VeVe’s booth to purchase Stan Lee branded limited-edition, high-end apparel from Multiverse Clothing that unlocked unique digital collectibles from VeVe; and exclusive signing sessions with renowned pop culture artists, Burton Morris and Rob Prior, who created artwork on the apparel (along with Bill Sienkiewicz). To learn more, please visit: https://store.multiverseclothingcompany.com/









Yu, Co-Founder & CEO of VeVe, and partner in the launch of the Stan Lee Universe ‘phygital’ collectible program, stated, "We are thrilled to be partners with Kartoon Studios and Multiverse Clothing in a truly unique collaboration to debut a line of limited-edition digital collectibles and apparel last week and not only have sales been strong right out of the gate, but our community and fan reactions have already exceeded our high expectations. We are thrilled to be working with the Stan Lee Universe brand and are eagerly anticipating the launch of Drop 2 this fall."







Kartoon Studios’ Andy Heyward & VeVe’s David Yu

Additionally, “Stan Lee: The Next 100 Years” panel on Saturday, moderated by Heyward, featured screenwriter, television producer, comic book writer, novelist and Arrowverse co-creator Marc Guggenheim; David Yu, Co-Founder & CEO of VeVe, the global leader in digital collectibles and comics derived from some of the world’s best-known IP; originator and executive producer of the Batman movie franchise and esteemed comic book historian Michael Uslan; globally renowned pop artist best known for his bold and graphic depictions of American icons, Burton Morris; and lead curator of the acclaimed "Stan Lee: Beyond the Book" exhibit at the UW American Heritage Center and the foremost Gen-Z authority on Stan Lee, Hazel Homer-Wambeam.

Heyward commented: "The San Diego convention center was filled to capacity with over 130,000 fans who travel from every corner of the world to celebrate the stories, characters, and creators they love, and based on the strong fan reactions we saw this weekend, Stan Lee will continue to be among their favorites for a very long time."

Stan Lee Universe, alongside the company’s premiere entertainment platform for kids and families, Kartoon Channel, which has grown in only four years into a profitable streamer, as well as the upcoming megabrand, Kartoon Studios’ Winnie-The-Pooh, is the 3rd tentpole of the company’s long-term business model of further expanding its streaming business globally and producing and delivering high-quality animated content for preschoolers through young adults and families worldwide.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; “Shaq’s Garage,” starring Shaquille O’Neal, on Kartoon Channel!; “Rainbow Rangers” on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the Netflix Original, “Llama Llama,” starring Jennifer Garner, and more.

In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media, along with its subsidiary, Mainframe Studios, which is one of the most successful animation service houses in the world, producing top brands for 3rd parties, including “Cocomelon,” “Barbie’s Playhouse,” Unicorn Academy,” and “SuperKitties.” Additionally, the company made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Toon Media Networks, the Company’s wholly owned digital distribution network, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with near full penetration of the U.S. market. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, and Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering billions of views annually.

For additional information, please visit www.kartoonstudios.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding the launch of Drop 2 in the fall, Stan Lee being a fan favorite for a very long time and the Company’s long-term business model of further expanding its streaming business globally and producing and delivering high-quality animated content for preschoolers through young adults and families worldwide. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to extend Stan Lee’s legacy; the ability to launch Drop 2 in the anticipated time frame; the Company’s ability to expand its streaming business as plane;, the Company’s ability to generate revenue or achieve profitability; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; the potential issuance of a significant number of shares, which will dilute the Company’s equity holders; fluctuations in the results of the Company’s operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; our ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; the Company’s reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; the Company’s ability to market and advertise its products; the Company’s reliance on third-parties to promote its products; the Company’s ability to keep pace with technological advances; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

pr@kartoonstudios.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

ir@kartoonstudios.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17c3e662-e9de-4365-bc15-d6205c9f68e7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/970d5db6-5e42-45b9-a1c1-100a363dcbe0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5db1b28e-7844-4424-a3b1-66e540c89450

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17fd26c4-e519-4f77-bb5d-e28ed8720dff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f4a93a5-2e52-4efb-a67a-7759f67e9837

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b48620d-479f-4005-a060-d61086c0ead2