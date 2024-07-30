InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) and CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) Re-Engaged as Official Newswire for Blockchain Futurist Conference, ETHToronto, and ETHWomen Hackathons in August 2024

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), one of 60+ brands powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), today announces that it has been re-engaged by Untraceable’s annual Blockchain Futurist Conference as an official newswire. In addition, IBN will continue to serve as the official media partner for the event. The conference will be held at the Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana in Toronto on August 13-14, 2024.



CCW will also serve as an official newswire and IBN as the media partner for both the ETHToronto and ETHWomen hackathons, respectively.

ETHToronto and ETHWomen are ‘virtual + in-person’ events. They will commence online on July 13, 2024, and last until August 21, 2024. The in-person events will take place on August 13-14, 2024, at the stunning Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana in Toronto, Canada.

The premier industry flagship event for Canada’s blockchain and cryptocurrency sector, the 2-day Blockchain Futurist Conference, will host visionary thought leaders and respected experts, as well as 7,000+ attendees from around the world. The conference will trigger a myriad of networking opportunities, enhance dialogue and interaction with industry professionals, increase skills and knowledge in educational workshops, and explore technological innovation at the cutting edge.

As an official newswire, CCW will provide traditional wire-grade dissemination, amplified article syndication, direct distribution to audiences via a host of social media accounts, and a complete news coverage solution to generate widespread interest across target markets, including investors, consumers, industry professionals, and journalists. Drawing on its unique communications capabilities, CCW will deliver unparalleled visibility, recognition, and brand awareness for the conference as well as associated hackathons.

In its capacity as the official media sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its array of extensive corporate communications solutions to heighten the visibility of conference organizers, invited speakers and thought leaders, exhibitors, and participating companies via an array of influential digital channels, its weekly newsletter, and full-scale media distribution. IBN’s coverage extends to 5,000+ syndication partners as well as a portfolio of online channels, including 60+ IBN brands such as CryptoCurrencyWire and TechMediaWire that amplify reach to social media accounts with an audience of 2+ million social media likes and followers.

Tracy Leparulo, Founder and CEO of Untraceable, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with IBN and CCW once again. They have been instrumental in the journey of the Blockchain Futurist Conference and delivered ever-further outreach through strategic communications, precisely tailored deployment of social media, and high-quality content. We are looking forward to continuing our partnerships with the highly professional team at IBN and CCW at the conference as well as ETHToronto and ETHWomen hackathons.”

Randy Clark, Director of Global Communications for IBN, added, “Over the previous decade, Untraceable’s Blockchain Futurist conference has been instrumental in accelerating Canada’s role as a technological leader in the Web3 space. We are very pleased to be continuing our partnership and providing support to this vital mission. We look forward to driving greater recognition for the conference, associated hackathons, investors, and participating companies through our expertise in strategic communications and state-of-the-art social media tools.”

Untraceable’s conferences are precisely designed to further collaboration and technological development in blockchain technology and to implement ever more integrated event-wide gamification.

For Blockchain Futurist Conference info and tickets visit futuristconference.com

For hackathon info go to ethtoronto.ca and ethwomen.com

For media inquiries contact: laura@untraceableinc.com

For sponsorship inquiries contact: mahyar@untraceableinc.com

For all other inquiries contact: events@untraceableinc.com

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge communications and digital engagement platform providing tailored Platform Solutions for select private and public companies. Over the course of 18+ years, IBN has introduced over 65+ investor facing brands to the investment public and amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands amplify recognition and reach as well as help fulfill the unique needs of our rapidly growing and diverse base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of influential properties as well as leverage the energy and experience of our team of professionals to best serve our clients.

IBN’s Platform Solutions provide access to: (1) our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) through 65+ investor facing brands; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (4) a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to effectively reach target markets and demographics; (5) Press Release Enhancement to ensure accuracy and impact; (6) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (7) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications