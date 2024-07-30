FinovateFall, the World’s Premier Fintech Showcase, Coming to NYC

In-person Event Features 60+ Live Demos, 120+ Speakers, Thought Leaders, and 26,000+ Meeting Opportunities will Occur September 09–11, 2024.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- FinovateFall , a pioneering fintech conference catering to the digital future of financial institutions, will be held in person from September 9-11, 2024, at the Marriot Marquis Times Square, New York City.



As a renowned, industry-leading global fintech event, Finovate is packed to the brim with the latest insights and cutting-edge technology. Luminaries and high-caliber attendees are drawn from a wide spectrum of the fintech sector including senior financial sector executives, seasoned investors, highly respected C-suite leaders, pioneering financial innovators, and well-established fintech operators. A specially curated and fast-paced event, FinovateFall is the perfect destination to gain invaluable industry insights, explore synergies with potential partners, and discover new collaborative pathways that can reinvigorate your business even during challenging economic times.

The highly anticipated exposition is specially designed to make every moment count, maximizing both educational and networking opportunities, and opening doors throughout every aspect of the rapidly evolving fintech ecosystem. The high-powered audience at FinnovateFall will include 2,000+ senior decision-makers from banks, financial institutions, and investment houses, in fact 18 of the top 20 US banks have already confirmed their attendance.

With representatives of over 475 financial institutions including innovators, analysts, senior bankers, fintech leaders, and VC innovators in attendance, the three-day conference is estimated to facilitate upwards of an incredible 26,000 meetings at an average of 12.5 meetings per person.

Attendees can further supercharge their networking experience via the specially designed app which gives access to sophisticated scheduling software and digital business cards. This ensures that you connect with the founders and professionals who matter most to you and your business.

The event boasts a star-studded line-up of 120+ speakers including Ken Hughes , Consumer Behaviouralist at The King of Customer Experience; Sherry Graziano , Head of Digital and Care Center Banking, Truist Financial Corporation; Jazz Samra , Head of Strategic Partnerships, Wells Fargo; Akeem Shannon , Founder, and CEO, Flipstik, among other eminent members of the industry.

Greg Palmer , Vice President, Finovate will offer the welcome address at the conference.

Finovate events have established an unparalleled reputation as the world’s premier fintech showcase & meetings hotspot and the go-to place for spotlighting innovative fintech companies. In a sharp and succinct 7-minute format, C-level executives from over 60 young startups to well established companies will showcase their technical and business innovations, while elaborating upon future market trends. Following a rigorous selection process, each presenting company is hand-picked by Finovate analysts.

Some of this years’ informative demos include exciting names such as Addition Wealth , Bud Financial , Carrington Labs , CD Valet , and ComplyCo .

On the eve of the event, September 8, FinovateFall will host an invite-only “Leaders+pre-event briefing for banks and FIs” showcasing expert insights from Stacey Bryant , Director of Business Development, Cornerstone Advisors; a fireside chat with Manas Chawla , CEO, London Politica, and David Penn , Research Analyst, Finovate; and a keynote address by Mohamoud Rasouli , AI Expert for Investment, Stanford University. The evening will conclude with a drinks and networking session in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

With 70% of attendees expected to be top decision-makers such as C-suite, MD, Founder, SVP, and Heads of Departments, FinovateFall is a must-attend event for those seeking to access high-level networking opportunities while forging new partnerships.

Moreover, if you're a director/head/SVP/C-level from a bank, insurer, or investor (which includes asset/investment managers and family offices), you can attend FinovateFall for free via the Finovate Leadership Program.

On September 10, 2024, FinovateFall will announce the winners of the FinovateAwards which celebrate the fintech industry’s very best and brightest individuals and impactful companies that are driving fintech innovation forward.

To book your place for the in-person event and to avail of significant discounts, visit https://informaconnect.com/finovatefall/purchase/select-package/

Attendees can also access the Finovate blog and Finovate TV at the highlighted links.

