Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Market to Reach US$ 64.17 Billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 6% Analysis By Fact.MR
Rapid acceptance of DMARDs and availability of state-of-the-art medical facilities fueling rheumatoid arthritis treatment market growth, says Fact.MR.ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Advancements in Pharmacology & Biotechnology Driving Production of Safer and More Effective Drugs for Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: Fact.MR Report
global rheumatoid arthritis treatment market size is evaluated at US$ 35.84 billion in 2024. According to projections by Fact.MR in its latest market study, worldwide sales of rheumatoid arthritis treatment are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6% to reach US$ 64.17 billion by 2034-end.
Rheumatoid arthritis causes a variety of unpleasant symptoms, including inflamed joints, harmful cytokines, and immune system imbalances, which combine to create a never-ending cycle of worsening symptoms. While addressing some of these factors may provide temporary relief, others remain unresolved, resulting in a frustrating cycle of remission and flare-ups.
Research in pharmacology and biotechnology is leading to the development of safer and more effective drugs. Biologics and targeted therapies are increasingly important for treating rheumatoid arthritis. Aging populations are more likely to develop rheumatoid arthritis, which may necessitate increased medication use. More people are seeking medical attention for rheumatoid arthritis due to increased awareness of the condition and the importance of early detection and treatment.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study:
Sales of rheumatoid arthritis treatment solutions across the globe are set to reach US$ 35.84 billion in 2024.
The market is forecasted to touch US$ 64.17 billion by the end of 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6%.
Sales of rheumatoid arthritis drugs in the United States are forecasted to reach US$ 14.11 million in 2024.
Brazil occupies 70% share of the Latin American market in 2024.
The market in Canada is forecasted to reach US$ 1.25 billion in 2024.
The Latin American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% over the next 10 years.
“Growing awareness about rheumatoid arthritis symptoms and treatments is providing significant opportunities to treatment providers to enhance patient care and develop innovative solutions amid rising healthcare costs,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Wide Availability of Biosimilar Substitutes
One of the most significant challenges in rheumatoid arthritis treatment is the inability to restore the immune system to a healthy state. This prevents the body from controlling the continuous production of harmful substances such as reactive oxygen species (ROS) and inflammatory cytokines, resulting in persistent inflammation and discomfort.
It is difficult for drug manufacturers to gain an adequate market share and generate enough revenue to cover the significant research and development costs associated with developing biologics. The availability of biosimilar substitutes is also contributing to the affordability issue, as efforts to reduce prices through competition frequently result in only minor price reductions.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the rheumatoid arthritis treatment market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges the rheumatoid arthritis treatment market based on therapy (symptomatic treatment, intermediate corticosteroid therapy, stem cell therapy, disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs [DMARDs]) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and drugstores), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
Key Market Players –
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH • AbbVie • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. • Novartis AG • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company • Pfizer Inc. • UCB S.A. • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. • Amgen, Inc. • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. • Merck & Co. Inc. • Eli Lilly and Company
Industry News –
According to research, rheumatoid arthritis affects half a million people in the United Kingdom. It further states that the disease most commonly begins in middle age, but much younger age groups are afflicted, and until now there is no cure or prevention. The study published in The Lancet by a team led by King's College London involving Birmingham University researchers offers hope to arthritis patients by demonstrating that the biologic drug abatacept slows the progression of this agonizing chronic inflammatory disease.
In October 2023, a team of scientists led by KOO Sagang from Seoul National University and the Center for Nanoparticle Research within the Institute for Basic Science Center (IBS) collaborated with researchers from the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) and Seoul National University to develop a new treatment for rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
The new platform involves immobilizing ceria nanoparticles (Ce NPs) on mesenchymal stem cell-derived nanovesicles (MSCNVs). Both of these components can inhibit various pathogenic factors, allowing them to work independently and collaboratively to achieve a comprehensive treatment.
