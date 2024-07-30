Ontario Federation of All-Terrain Vehicle Clubs (OFATV) and Co-operators Collaborate to Enhance ATV Safety and Education in Rural Ontario

New Strategic Collaboration Signals Joint Commitment to ATV Rider Safety

OTTAWA, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of All-Terrain Vehicle Clubs (OFATV) today announced a strategic collaboration with Co-operators Insurance, a leading Canadian financial services co-operative. This collaboration highlights the shared commitment of OFATV and Co-operators to safety and education for ATV riders in Ontario.



The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reported a 125% increase in ATV fatalities in 2024. One-third of these deaths involved alcohol and/or drugs, and over half of the victims were not wearing helmets.1

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Co-operators, whose values and focus on community safety align perfectly with our efforts to promote safety awareness among all ATV riders,” said Shari Black, Executive Director of OFATV.

“This collaboration will help us reach more riders and provide them with the necessary tools and knowledge to ride safely. ATV riding is not just a fun activity but is also essential for many individuals who rely on these machines for work and transportation, particularly in rural areas.”

Guy Laurin, Product Owner for Recreational Vehicles at Co-operators, added, “Co-operators is deeply invested in rural communities, supporting small businesses and local growth, which aligns with our broader mission to foster safe and thriving communities. We look forward to working with OFATV to enhance safety education and awareness for all ATV enthusiasts in Ontario.”

Co-operators Insurance provides customers with simplified insurance processes, including special coverage options and discounts, as well as the option to bundle recreational vehicle insurance with home or auto policies for additional savings.

For more information about Co-operators and their recreational vehicle coverage, visit www.cooperators.ca. To learn more about OFATV and their initiatives, visit www.ofatv.org.

About Ontario Federation of All-Terrain Vehicle Clubs (OFATV)

The Ontario Federation of All-Terrain Vehicle Clubs (OFATV) is dedicated to promoting safe and responsible ATV riding across Ontario. With a mission to foster community engagement and enhance the riding experience for ATV enthusiasts, OFATV works tirelessly to advocate for the implementation of a single permit for all Ontario ATV trails. Through partnerships, education, and advocacy, OFATV strives to create a supportive and connected community of ATV riders. For more information, visit www.ofatv.org.

About Co-operators

Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co-operators has more than $64 billion in assets under administration and has been providing trusted guidance to Canadian since 1945. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Cooperators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Cooperators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca .

