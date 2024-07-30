TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SASB WEST AKCAKOCA-1 WELL PERFORATIONS AND PRODUCTION UPDATE

The SASB gas field produces a critical domestic supply of natural gas to Türkiye

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide an update on perforations of the West Akcakoca-1 well at the SASB gas field located in the southwestern Black Sea and production progress to date.



The West Akcakoca-1 well has now had the remaining three perforation intervals totaling 4 metres perforated for a total of five zones. Prior delays involving weather conditions and waiting for spare parts to advance the operation have been overcome and the perforation program is now complete.



Results for the perforation of West Akcakoca-1 are as follows:

The initial two perforated zones consisting of 5 metres of gas pay increased the well head pressure (“WHP”) from 1150 psi to 1350 psi.

Perforation of the subsequent three zones increased WHP from 1350 psi to 1694 psi.

West Akcakoca-1 is now producing 2.8 MMcf/d using a 28/64 choke to ensure its high-pressure will not back out other wells.





At this time, total combined production from the Akcakoca platform is 7.3 MMcf/d (100% interest), including the Guluc-2, West Akcakoca-1 and South Akcakoca-2 wells. Production increases are expected as new tubing (velocity strings) are installed in the near future on additional wells.

Arthur Halleran CEO of Trillion stated:

“We have now perforated all remaining gas pay in the SASB wells. We are pleased with the results. Installation of production tubing in the past required a jack-up rig which was extremely expensive. However, we intend to run the new production tubing without a rig using a snubbing unit, which is substantially cheaper and will provide a long-term production solution.”

About the Company

Trillion Energy International Inc is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company holds a 49% interest in the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The Company also is pursuing oil exploration in S.E. Turkiye and beyond. More information may be found on www.sedar.com, and our website.

